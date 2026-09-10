Orenda Group Announces INR 100 CR Media Growth Fund with a Slate of 3 International Films

10th September 2026, Venice: Orenda Group, the multi-sector holding platform led by Chartered Accountant turned entrepreneur Tarun Shah joins hands with national Award-winning actor- producer Manasi Parekh, singer-performer- producer, Parthiv Gohil and LA based actor-producer Rashaana Shah to announce a INR 100 Cr Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Orenda Media Growth Fund.

Orenda Group is currently managing a multi sector $120 million fund and brings a strong commercial and financial perspective to fund management — a discipline the promoters believe has been missing from creative-sector capital in India. The fund's licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is expected within a month, following which the scheme will open for subscription.

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Focused on investing in premium media and entertainment ventures, international feature films, prestige productions and globally marketable content the four-year fund will deploy across films, media start-ups and original IPs, media tech & AI led ventures, bringing institutional governance and transparency to entertainment financing.

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Orenda Media Growth Fund has been structured with a tenure of four years and a projected internal rate of return (IRR) of 30%. Its indicative allocation places 50% of the portfolio in motion pictures, 30% in media and entertainment start-ups, and 20% in the creation of original intellectual property, including live event IPs. The diversified construct is deliberate, spreading capital across multiple projects, formats and stages, the fund seeks to remove the single-project dependency that has historically characterised film financing in India.

Tarun Shah, Co-Promoter, Orenda Group, stated, “Creative businesses in India have never lacked talent or ambition, its lacked structure and discipline. Our objective with Orenda Media Growth Fund is to bring the governance, reporting discipline and transparency of regulated fund management to an industry that has largely operated on individual project financing. A diversified portfolio across films, media start-ups and IP allows investors to participate in the upside of the sector without carrying the risk of any single project and that is fundamentally a more improved way to build the market. It is one of the very few institutional funds in the Indian media and entertainment industry. The fund will target high-quality, commercially viable content across feature films, premium streaming formats, documentaries, cross-border productions, media tech ventures and Live event IPs with a focus on projects that can travel across markets.” Soul Sutra, Gohil’s and Parekh’s production house delivered Kutch Express, which won three National Film Awards including Best Actress for Parekh and backed Lalo which crossed a collection of INR 130 Cr, the first Gujarati film to breach this mark. The company has also successfully distributed multiple Gujarati films across 41 countries.

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Parthiv Gohil shared, “Great stories transcend borders, languages, and cultures. Our vision is to empower filmmakers and creators who dare to tell meaningful, transformative stories while building a sustainable investment ecosystem for high-quality media. We believe that prestige content is not only culturally valuable but also represents a significant opportunity in the evolving global entertainment landscape.” At the Venice Film Festival, Manasi, Parthiv and Rashanaa launched the maiden slate of 3 international films at various stages of development. The first production is Purple America, adapted from award-winning American author Rick Moody's acclaimed novel and exploring family, mortality, trauma and love followed by Nanda Devi, a high-concept international mystery thriller set against the Himalayas and Laxman, an inspiring story of a young boy who turns his dream of caring for abandoned cows into a movement.

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