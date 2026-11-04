Organic India Launches a Certified Organic Range of Nuts & Seeds in India

Now experience the authentic taste that nature intended with certified organic nuts and seeds by Organic India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

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Organic India, a Tata Consumer Products brand, has announced the launch of its new Certified Organic Nuts & Seeds range in India, marking the brand’s expansion into the broader space of everyday nutrition. The range debuts with certified organic Almonds, Cashews and Walnuts, along with six seed variants – Chia, Flax, Pumpkin, Sesame, Sunflower and Watermelon. At the heart of the launch is a simple proposition: Pure Taste. Just as Nature Intended.

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Organic India believes that great-tasting nuts and seeds begin with how they are grown, sourced and handled. By choosing certified organic ingredients and maintaining rigorous quality standards, the brand aims to offer consumers an experience that stays closer to the natural character and authentic taste of the ingredients. The new range brings this philosophy to life by combining certified organic sourcing, authentic taste and stringent quality controls. The products are supported by a comprehensive 267-pesticide residue test, alongside applicable organic certifications and quality checks.

The proposition is also reflected in the packaging. The portfolio is designed with everyday consumption in mind, the new range offers consumers a convenient way to incorporate certified organic nuts and seeds into their daily routines, whether enjoyed as a handful of nuts during the day or added to breakfast, salads, smoothies and meals.

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Commenting on the launch, Sharat Verma, President – Packaged Beverages & Organic India, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Consumers increasingly want food that is not only better for them, but also closer to how nature intended it to be. With our new Certified Organic Nuts & Seeds range, we are bringing together authentic taste, organic integrity and the quality standards that consumers associate with Organic India. Our ambition is simple: to allow people to enjoy the natural taste of nuts and seeds with greater confidence in what they are choosing.”

He further added, “Organic India has always stood for a more mindful relationship with what we consume. Nuts and seeds are a natural extension of that philosophy because they are simple, nutritious, and increasingly part of everyday routines. This launch allows us to take the brand’s organic credibility into more moments in consumers’ lives.”

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Tendulkar, who has been associated with Organic India, said, "It is important for everyone to know where our food comes from and how it is grown. What has drawn me to Organic India is its commitment to integrity, and the way the team strives to translate promises into action. With the launch of its Certified Organic Nuts and Seeds range, Organic India is bringing that same philosophy to foods we enjoy every day."

The range will initially be available across leading e-commerce platforms, Organic India’s D2C website and its Exclusive Brand Outlets, with expansion into modern trade and general trade to follow. The launch marks another step in Organic India’s evolution into a broader everyday nutrition portfolio, extending its credibility in organic sourcing and plant-based products into new categories relevant to modern consumers.

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of 290 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs Rs. 20,290 crores with operations in India and International markets.

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Organic India Launches a Certified Organic Range of Nuts & Seeds in India

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