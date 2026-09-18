BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: Organon, a global healthcare company, has signed agreements with two 2026 Her Health Grant recipients: Population Services International India (PSI India) and Ipas Development Foundation (IDF), supporting adolescent health in Bihar and contraceptive access in Uttar Pradesh.

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Access to accurate information and contraceptive choice remains a critical unmet need for women and girls in India. Per the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023–2024), 6.7% of girls aged 15–19 were already mothers or pregnant, and in Uttar Pradesh, more than one in three pregnancies among adolescents and young women are unintended (UDAYA Survey).

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In Bihar, PSI India's AWESOMM_HER program will reach adolescent girls across five districts (Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria and Gaya) with nutritional, menstrual and mental health support via an AI-enabled platform.

Uttar Pradesh has one of India's highest levels of unmet contraceptive need: nearly 11 per 100 women, versus a national average of about 9 (NFHS-6). IDF will strengthen private-sector capacity across five districts to expand long-acting reversible contraceptives, training providers at 250 facilities to reach an estimated 35,000 women.

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Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, Managing Director of Organon Asia Pacific, said: “India is home to the largest adolescent population in the world and some of the most significant unmet needs in women's health… We are proud to support PSI India and IDF.”

Her Health grant programs are independently designed and implemented by the recipients.

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