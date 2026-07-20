Oriano Clean Energy Commissions 112 MWp Solar Power Project in Wardha, Maharashtra for Hexa Climate Solutions

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading clean energy companies, announced the successful commissioning of a 112 MWp DC / 80 MW AC ground-mounted solar power project for Hexa Climate Solutions Private Limited in Jam, Wardha district, Maharashtra. The plant achieved its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on 3rd June 2026, with the 132 kV Pooling substation commissioned on 4th December 2025 with all related approval, demonstrating Oriano's end-to-end execution capability across generation assets and transmission infrastructure including

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The project installed over a spread of approximately 300 acres with fixed-tilt mounting structures, with 300 kW string inverters. Oriano executed this project as turnkey EPC contract including PSS and Approvals along with 2 Year O&M contract, making it one of the significant renewable asset catering to Maharashtra's C&I segment commissioned in the Vidarbha region.

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The evacuation infrastructure executed by Oriano, comprises a 1.9 km, 33 kV DC line and a 132 kV pooling substation with 4 bays -- including 2 power transformers, 1 bus coupler, and 1 line bay -- commissioned on 4th December 2025, enabling seamless grid integration.

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The plant is expected to generate approximately 196 Million Units (MUs) of clean electricity annually, offsetting an estimated 1,40,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year. This is equivalent to powering over 1,60,000 Indian households with renewable energy.

"The successful commissioning of the Wardha project is a testament to Oriano's execution discipline and the depth of our EPC capabilities. Delivering a 112 MWp plant with complex transmission infrastructure -- including a 132 kV pooling substation -- in timely manner, in parallel with our broader project portfolio, reflects the strength of our engineering and project management teams. We are proud to partner with Hexa Climate Solutions in their clean energy journey and remain committed to advancing India's renewable energy targets with speed, quality, and reliability.

Oriano has commissioned 4 large utility scale projects in last 2 months for Large Global IPPs and 2 other projects are mulling for commissioning with almost 1 GW Project delivered in a year timeframe."

Mr. Rahul Asolkar, Chief Growth Officer, Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd.

About Oriano Clean Energy

Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading clean energy companies, with a decade-long track record across EPC, EHV infrastructure, O&M, and RE Park development with aggregate portfolio of over 4+ GWp spanning RE turnkey EPC, RE park development, and asset management with 1.7+ GWp commissioned for global IPPs and corporate clients. Oriano has executed 50+ project sites across 15+ States and Union Territories and operates with a team of 500+ professionals.

Oriano's EHV infrastructure capabilities include commissioning of 15+ substations from 66 kV to 220 kV, including ISTS substations and transmission lines, making it one of the few EPC players in India with integrated Development, EPC and EHV Infrastructure Execution capability.

Media Contact

Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Email: contact@oriano.com

Website: www.oriano.com

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