Oriano Clean Energy Commissions 87 MWp Solar Power Project in Kalaburagi, Karnataka for Radiance Renewables

87 MWp DC / 60 MW AC utility-scale solar plant with 110kV PSS, GSS, Tx line and STU related approvals, underscoring Oriano’s track record of quality & HSE compliant turnkey EPC execution across India

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Mumbai, August 2026 — Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading clean energy companies, announced the successful commissioning of an 87 MWp DC / 60 MW AC ground-mounted solar power project for Radiance Renewables in Korwar village, Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. The plant achieved its Commercial Operation Date (COD) in May 2026.

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The project is located in Korwar village, Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, spread across approximately 208 acres and is awarded on Turnkey EPC basis with BOS EPC having Fixed-tilt Mounting Structures & Central Inverters and Evacuation Infrastructure executed by Oriano includes 110 kV Switchyard, GSS and 2.65 km, 110 kV transmission line, along with STU related approvals on end to end basis ensuring reliable and efficient grid connectivity for the project. The 110 kV evacuation voltage reflects the scale of the asset and its direct integration with the Karnataka state transmission network.

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The Solar plant achieved its commissioning 27th May 2026. The project is expected to generate approximately 160 MUs of clean electricity annually, offsetting an estimated 1,14,500 tonnes of CO₂ per year — equivalent to powering approximately 1,30,000 Indian households with renewable energy.

“The Radiance project is yet another demonstration of Oriano’s ability to deliver large scale solar assets with precision and speed. Completing an 87 MWp plant, including 110 kV evacuation infrastructure, is reflection of the systems, processes, experience and people we have built over a decade of EPC execution. We are pleased to have partnered with Radiance Renewables — a developer with a strong commitment to Quality & HSE — and look forward to continuing to support India’s clean energy ambitions.

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Oriano has commissioned 4 large utility scale projects in last 2 months for Large Global IPPs and 2 other projects are mulling for commissioning with almost 1 GW Project delivered in a year timeframe.”

Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd.

About Oriano Clean Energy

Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s leading clean energy companies, with a decade-long track record across EPC, EHV infrastructure, O&M, and RE Park development with aggregate portfolio of over 4+ GWp spanning RE turnkey EPC, RE park development, and asset management with 1.7+ GWp commissioned for global IPPs and corporate clients. Oriano has executed 50+ project sites across 15+ States and Union Territories and operates with a team of 500+ professionals.

Oriano’s EHV infrastructure capabilities include commissioning of 15+ substations from 66 kV to 220 kV, including ISTS substations and transmission lines, making it one of the few EPC players in India with integrated Development, EPC and EHV Infrastructure Execution capability.

Media Contact

Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Email: contact@oriano.com

Website: www.oriano.com

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