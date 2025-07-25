Orient Electric Launches the Next-Gen BLDC Fan Range with 40+ Stylish Colour Options to Redefine Ceiling Aesthetics

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Orient Electric Limited [BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC], part of the diversified USD 3 billion CKA Birla Group, has launched its Next-Gen BLDC Ceiling Fan Range, which offers whisper-quiet performance with smart voice control and comes in bold, vibrant colours & finishes. From the elegance of creme latte, and dark olive to the bold vibrancy of ice blue, the range is available in 40+ colour options. Catering to the evolving preferences of today’s discerning consumers, the range is crafted to offer a distinctive blend of design and technology to enhance the aesthetic harmony of modern living spaces.

The Indian consumer is evolving into a lifestyle-driven decision-maker, seeking products that align with their identity and elevate everyday living. Utility is no longer the sole driver—instead, choices are shaped by design sensibilities, smart technology, while complementing the visual language of contemporary, designed living spaces. As premiumisation emerges as a key growth driver in the consumer durables industry, Orient Electric is steering this transition with its new fan portfolio that delivers performance and aesthetics. With a broad spectrum of bold and vibrant hues, integrated smart features, and BLDC technology, the range enables consumers to make a distinct style statement without compromising functionality.

Ravindra Singh Negi, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited, said, “Consumers today are making more conscious choices, looking for products that not only reflect their personal style but are also energy efficient. This extends beyond just consumers, as the government has also been undertaking proactive initiatives to fulfil energy conservation commitments. At Orient Electric, we’ve placed these insights at the core of our innovation strategy. Our Next-Gen BLDC fan range is a perfect blend of technology, design, and performance, delivering up to 50% energy savings, underscoring our focus on offering superior aesthetics alongside performance. Our BLDC fans now represent a significant percentage of our ceiling fan portfolio, reaffirming our commitment to lead the transition towards smarter, more sustainable homes.”

With blades inspired by aircraft wings, Orient Electric’s Aeroseries is the gold standard in premium ceiling fans. Building on the success of the flagship Aero Series, Orient Electric has introduced Aerosense BLDC Pro, a fan that’s smart, silent, and stunning. Available in underlight and non-underlight variants, offering ambient lighting, along with energy-saving performance. Aeroquiet Neu, a refreshed classic built for contemporary homes, brings a burst of personality to the ceilings with bold, vibrant colours. Then there’s Aerosleek - a design-forward marvel that proves whisper-quiet performance and aesthetics can go hand in hand. Completing the portfolio is Aeon VC, a minimalist masterpiece in a premium metallic finish that listens, responds, and blends right in. From soft glow to subtle statement, its built-in LED light is perfectly attuned to the aesthetics of minimalist interiors.

In line with its continued focus on driving deeper consumer engagement and to showcase its recently launched BLDC Ceiling Fan Range, Orient Electric has rolled out a distinctive podcast-style campaign featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni and digital content creator Kusha Kapila.

To further strengthen its reach in South India, the brand collaborated with Madan Gowri in the south region, reinforcing its commitment to connecting with audiences across geographies. Orient Electric’s latest BLDC ceiling fan range is now available at leading retail outlets and online platforms across India.

Orient Electric Limited is part of the USD 3 billion diversified CKA Birla Group, with strong manufacturing capabilities and presence in over 30 countries. It is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances, switches and switchgears. In the domestic market, it has penetration up to the small towns with a well-organised distribution network reaching 1,25,000 retail outlets and a strong service network covering more than 450 cities. Orient Electric has established itself in the market as one-stop solution provider of lifestyle electrical solutions. For more information, visit www.orientelectric.com.

The CKA Birla Group, is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion-dollar revenue. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare. The CKA Birla Group continuously adapts to stay ahead in a changing world. By harnessing technology and investing in people and digital transformation, the Group consistently remains agile and delivers profitable growth. Viewing value creation through a global lens, our companies operate without borders. The CKA Birla Group companies include Birlasoft, GMMCO, National Engineering Industries (manufacturer of NBC Bearings), BirlaNu (formerly HIL), Orient Electric, CKA Birla Healthcare (CKA Birla Hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF), Orient Paper, AVTEC and Neosym. Our companies share a common purpose of serving customers, partners and communities to create long term value through trust-based relationships. The CKA Birla Group is also known for its deep-rooted commitment to community with institutions like BIT Mesra, Modern High Schools, BM Birla Science Centre, and The CMRI Trust Hospitals, serving millions and nurturing generations of talent.

