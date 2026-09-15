Oriental Insurance celebrates 80th Foundation Day, unveils digital initiatives and new insurance products

New Delhi, September 15, 2026: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) celebrated its 80th Foundation Day at the NBCC Convention Centre, New Delhi, marking eight decades of its journey in providing insurance protection to individuals, businesses and institutions across the country.

Mr. Debasish Prusti, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, was the Chief Guest, while Mr. Divesh Sehara, Joint Secretary (Finance), Ministry of Finance, and Mr. Vikram Singh, retired DGP, Uttar Pradesh Police, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Former CMDs of Oriental Insurance, senior officials, employees, broker representatives, OEM partners and corporate clients also attended the function.

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The celebrations marked the company's transformation from a modest beginning in 1947, with a premium of around ₹99,950, to a leading general insurer with business of ₹21,000 + crore in FY 2025-26.

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A key highlight was the launch of Oriental DigiBiz, the company's first dedicated digital office for customers purchasing insurance directly online. The initiative enables customers to buy insurance directly through the company's portal without intermediary intervention and provides eligible customers with discounts, further strengthening OICL's direct-to-customer digital channel.

The company also launched its end-to-end digital journey for Motor Own Damage (OD) claims, aimed at making claims processing faster, more transparent and convenient for customers.

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The occasion also saw the launch of several new and enhanced insurance offerings, including the Oriental Gramin Health policy, Oriental PA Parivar Suraksha policy, Roadside Assistance Add-on and enhanced Return to Invoice (RTI) Add-on, along with other customer-focused initiatives.

The 80th Foundation Day celebrations were observed across the country over a period of ten days through a range of social and awareness initiatives. Under the “Ek Employee Ek Ped” campaign, Regional Offices planted 5,414 saplings across the country. Helmet distribution drives and insurance awareness camps were also organised to promote road safety and greater awareness of insurance.

As part of its social responsibility initiatives, blood donation camps were organised across the organisation. The company's Kathmandu office also organised a special blood donation camp for flood-affected victims and contributed ₹20 lakh towards relief assistance.

The celebrations in New Delhi also showcased the cultural talent of Oriental Insurance employees, with performances including Bhangra, traditional dances and musical presentations, reflecting the diversity and spirit of the organisation.

The 80th Foundation Day celebrations reaffirmed Oriental Insurance's commitment to technology-led transformation, customer-centric service, innovation and responsible corporate citizenship, as the company embarks on the next phase of its journey.

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