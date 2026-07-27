Oriflame Announces Long-Term Strategic Manufacturing Partnership with Akums in India

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New Delhi [India], July 27: Oriflame, the Swedish holistic beauty and wellbeing brand, has announced that it has entered into an agreement for the transfer of its manufacturing operations in India to Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs).

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The proposed transaction includes Oriflame India's manufacturing facilities located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

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As part of the agreement, Oriflame and Akums will enter into a long-term strategic manufacturing and supply partnership. Under this arrangement, Akums will continue to manufacture Oriflame products, ensuring continuity of supply and maintaining the high standards of quality expected by Oriflame Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers.

India remains a strategically important market for Oriflame. The company has operated in the country for more than 30 years and will continue to grow its fast-growing social selling business, serving consumers through its network of Beauty Entrepreneurs across the country.

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The transaction forms part of Oriflame's ongoing efforts to optimise its global operations and sourcing footprint while maintaining strong product quality, operational resilience and service levels.

Anna Malmhake, CEO and President of Oriflame, said, "India is an important market for Oriflame and we remain fully committed to our long-term growth ambitions in the country. Through this strategic partnership with Akums, we are securing access to high-quality manufacturing capabilities while enabling greater operational flexibility and alignment with our sourcing strategy. We are pleased to be partnering with a trusted and reputable manufacturer that shares our commitment to quality and excellence."

Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and GM, Oriflame India, added, "Oriflame's manufacturing standards in India have been built over more than three decades of expertise at our Roorkee and Noida facilities. As a Swedish brand, we have always believed in building long-term, sustainable partnerships that uphold the highest standards of quality. Our partnership with Akums reflects that philosophy, bringing together Oriflame's global product expertise and uncompromising quality standards with Akums' manufacturing excellence to support our long-term growth in India. For our Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers, it is business as usual, with our commercial operations, products and services remaining unchanged. We are pleased that the partnership is intended to ensure continuity for employees while preserving the expertise built within these facilities. Together with Akums, we look forward to continuing to serve our Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers across India for many years to come."

Employees currently working at the manufacturing sites will be offered to continue their employment with the new owner on the same terms and conditions.

Oriflame's commercial operations, Beauty Entrepreneur network, trademarks and customer-facing activities in India are not part of the transaction and will continue to be operated by Oriflame India Private Limited.

About Oriflame

As a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.

Oriflame operates through a modern social selling model, enabling over 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members worldwide to become beauty industry insiders through a 'Plug and Play' micro-entrepreneurship model. Oriflame's product range spans skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and nutritional supplements, all crafted with care to promote holistic wellbeing. Oriflame continues to make a positive impact on communities worldwide and has been named a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for the past five years.

In India, Oriflame continues to build opportunities for women to achieve financial independence while promoting holistic wellbeing.

For more information, visit in.oriflame.com.

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