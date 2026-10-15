Origen Realty Inaugurates Sales Gallery for its First Residential Project, The Oryza, in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: Origen Realty, a leading real estate developer in Delhi NCR, has inaugurated the sales gallery for its first residential project, The Oryza, in Sector 88A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Completed in just 45 days, the sales gallery reflects focused planning, coordinated execution and the collective commitment of the teams involved in bringing the vision to life.

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The sales gallery will serve as a dedicated engagement centre, offering prospective homebuyers and channel partners an opportunity to interact with the company’s team and gain a comprehensive understanding of the project.

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The brand's flagship project The Oryza is spread across approximately 18,836.09 sq. m (4.65 acres) in Phase 1. It forms part of the licensed master-planned development spanning 33,437.15 sq. m (8.26 acres) along the Dwarka Expressway. The residential development features thoughtfully designed 3 BHK residences, with an emphasis on contemporary living, spacious layouts and strategic connectivity.

Situated in Sector 88A, along the Dwarka Expressway, the sales gallery benefits from its location within one of Gurugram’s prominent real estate growth corridors. The area’s evolving connectivity and urban development make it a strategic location for customer engagement. The new facility will provide a welcoming environment for prospective homebuyers and channel partners to interact with the team, explore the residential offering and gain a better understanding of the company’s vision.

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Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Origen Realty, said, “Completing our sales gallery within 45 days is really commendable and it reflects the dedication, planning and collective effort of our team. Bringing this vision to life within a defined timeline required close coordination and a shared commitment at every stage of execution. Beyond the milestone itself, the gallery represents a meaningful step in our journey, creating a dedicated space where prospective homebuyers and channel partners can engage with us and gain a deeper understanding of our residential offering. This also speak volumes about the pace at which we are here to execute our projects, going forward. As we continue to build our presence in Gurugram, we remain focused on translating our vision into meaningful experiences for our customers.”

Origen Realty is a young, debt-free real estate development company led by a team of experienced professionals. Backed by over 30 years of construction expertise of its founders, the company is focused on building a professional and customer-centric organisation. The founders have delivered over 250 developments spanning approximately 5.5 million sq. ft. across commercial, industrial and retail spaces, as well as premium residential floors across Delhi and Gurugram, including developments in DLF Phases 1 and 2 and Sushant Lok 2 and 3, among other locations.

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