New Delhi [India], September 23: Music and innovation come together in a groundbreaking release as Original Sing, the music venture founded by Jake Joss, announces Azaadi, the world's first Human-AI collaborative patriotic music album with videos for all tracks.

The five-track Hindi album redefines freedom for today's generation. It presents independence not only as a memory of the past but as a challenge, a rebellion, and a collective promise.

Blending original lyrics written by Jake with AI-assisted composition and visuals, the album offers a bold new way of experiencing patriotism in music.

According to Jake, the idea of Azaadi was to capture freedom as a lived, ongoing struggle.

"Freedom isn't something gifted to us once in history. It begins the moment you stop waiting and start becoming," he explained, referencing the inspiration behind the opening track "Main Azaad Hoon".

Each song reflects a different facet of modern India. "Main Bhi Bharat Hoon" amplifies a woman's voice rising to claim her space. "Nayi Gulaami Nahi Chalegi" takes on corporate burnout and leadership crises through satire. "Kal Ka Bharat" speaks to the younger generation, questioning old norms and building a brighter tomorrow. The closing track, "Tiranga Humaare Dil Mein Hai", unites listeners with the reminder that every Indian carries the same three colours in their heart.

The album stands out for its creative process. Every lyric was written by Jake, then brought to life with the support of AI-assisted music and visuals. This human-AI partnership allowed the project to explore sounds, imagery and storytelling in ways that traditional production alone may not achieve.

What makes Azaadi truly unique is its full visual rollout. Five songs, five films. Each track is paired with a dedicated music video, creating a complete audio-visual experience rarely seen in patriotic albums. This format places Azaadi in a category of its own, marking it as the world's first Human-AI collaborative patriotic music album with videos for all tracks.

Original Sing positions itself not as a trend-driven music venture but as a creator of songs that outlive the moment. With Azaadi, the aim is to craft a cultural experience that resonates deeply with listeners in India and beyond.

Jake said, "This project is about pushing boundaries. It is about showing that music made with AI does not have to feel synthetic. It can feel emotional, real and profoundly human."

The five tracks flow like chapters in a story. Main Azaad Hoon begins with a personal awakening. Main Bhi Bharat Hoon declares a woman's equal place in the nation. Nayi Gulaami Nahi Chalegi protests against the silent slavery of corporate burnout. Kal Ka Bharat offers a generational anthem of hope and renewal. Tiranga Humaare Dil Mein Hai brings the journey to a close with a message of unity.

Azaadi is streaming across all major music platforms. All five music videos are live on YouTube and Instagram, giving audiences a complete audio-visual experience of the project.

Watch the videos: https://youtube.com/playlist

Founded by Jake Joss, Original Sing is dedicated to creating songs with story, soul and staying power. Guided by the motto "Not briefed. Just born.", the venture aims to bring back music that moves hearts, not just algorithms.

With Azaadi, Original Sing makes a bold statement that technology and humanity do not have to be at odds in music. Together, they can spark a movement.

Follow Original Sing on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/original.sing

