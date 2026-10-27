Original Sing Unveils “Karwa Chauth Ko Mera Pati”: #BhaagGayo Hits the Roof!

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Can artificial intelligence capture the subtle emotional expressions of a human voice?

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That question lies at the heart of “Karwa Chauth Ko Mera Pati,” the latest release from Original Sing and its first exploration of Hindi folk-inspired tragicomedy.

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The song follows a woman fasting for Karwa Chauth who discovers that her husband has fled after she asked for a gold necklace. His farewell note promises a return the following Karwa Chauth.

The predicament is absurd, but her lament is sincere. Yet beneath the humour lies another perspective, one rarely explored during Karwa Chauth.

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While the festival celebrates a wife's devotion, it can also bring expectations for husbands, particularly around gifts and grand gestures. Sometimes, that pressure can hit the roof, quite literally, with unexpected consequences.

Through playful exaggeration, the song explores the emotional expectations placed on both partners, without diminishing either one's feelings.

A Childhood Melody Reimagined

The composition originated during the school days of Original Sing founder, composer and lyricist Jake Joss in Odisha, then known as Orissa. Inspired by his childhood understanding of Karwa Chauth, a spontaneous creative idea became a humorous interpretation of the festival.

Decades later, the tune has evolved into a finished production combining folk influences, expressive female vocals and musical tragicomedy.

The challenge was not simply to recreate a remembered melody, but to preserve the precise emotional interpretation behind it.

Giving AI an Emotional Blueprint

Instead of relying solely on text prompts, the composer recorded his original tune and vocal expressions to guide the AI-assisted performance.

He demonstrated how a voice behaves under emotional strain: moving between lower and higher tonalities, lingering on notes, trembling and occasionally becoming breathless. These details shaped the elongated “meraaa pati” phrase and the alaap following the mukhda.

The objective was to make the character's emotions believable, even as the lyrics reveal the humour in her circumstances.

Through repeated refinements, the music director steered the generated vocals towards the performance he had imagined. His voice served not merely as a melodic reference, but as a guide to feeling and expression.

Beyond Five World Firsts

Original Sing's creative journey includes five world-first milestones across music and filmmaking:

1. Daddy: The world's first fully AI-generated music video using prompt engineering for both music and visuals, certified by the India Book of Records.

2. Azaadi: The world's first human-AI collaborative patriotic music album, featuring five complete music videos.

3. Shine Bright: The world's first human-AI collaborative English-Korean pop song by a 12-year-old Indian artist.

4. Aika: The world's first AI-generated Indian-origin anime K-pop star, introduced through the Shine Bright anime music video.

5. Aankhon Ki Shararat Series: The world's first two-part live-action Indian music video series featuring an AI-assisted song.

After exploring filmmaking, multilingual music, virtual characters and live-action storytelling, “Karwa Chauth Ko Mera Pati” takes a different step: using the composer's own expression to shape an AI-generated vocal performance.

The Human Behind the Technology

“AI is beautiful if used with the right intent and emotions. It's what your intent and story is that really matters, rather than the technology,” says the creator.

For Original Sing, technology is a means of realising a musical vision, never a substitute for the idea or emotion behind it.

Currently an audio release, the song also holds potential for a grand, visually opulent music video with elaborate sets and the scale of classic Indian cinematic musicals, a possibility within Original Sing's growing creative partnerships.

Listen Now

“Karwa Chauth Ko Mera Pati” is available on major streaming platforms.

Listen on Spotify

About Original Sing

Original Sing is an independent music and multimedia production venture based in Mumbai, India. It creates original songs, music videos, films and entertainment across genres and languages, bringing together storytelling, artistic vision and the tools best suited to each project.

Instagram: @original.sing

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