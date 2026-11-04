Orion Innovation Unveils the Next Generation of OI NEBULA™, Its Suite of Agentic SDLC Platforms

Proven with a select group of enterprise clients, the hardened and expanded suite of agentic SDLC platforms is now available

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner, today announced the general availability of the next generation of OI NEBULA™, its suite of agentic AI SDLC platforms. Building on more than a year of experience in real-life environments, this expanded suite introduces enhanced capabilities to accelerate enterprise software development and is now available to enterprises worldwide.

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Combining agentic AI with Orion's software engineering expertise, Nebula provides an autonomous, end-to-end SDLC platform, modernizes legacy systems and streamlines software maintenance.

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Validating Nebula against real-world engineering challenges, delivery timelines, and governance requirements helped Orion improve its reliability, performance, and automation, shaping the enhancements introduced in this version.

Built for enterprise environments, the next generation of Nebula includes governance controls, human-in-the-loop review, real-time security remediation, engineering standards enforcement, and flexible deployment across on-premises and private cloud environments. Orion's recent ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reinforces its commitment to responsible AI, risk management, and accountability.

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"Enterprises need more than AI code generation tools. They need systems that deliver end-to-end software with enterprise standards, accountability, governance, and security built in," said Rajul Rana, Chief Technology Officer at Orion Innovation. "We didn't want to bring Nebula to market until it had proven itself. After a year of working side by side with developers and our clients, the next generation of Nebula provides a foundation for end-to-end SDLC automation: accelerating delivery of greenfield applications, managing and enhancing brownfield applications, and modernizing complex legacy systems."

What's new in the next generation of OI NEBULA™

Based on feedback from production deployments, the expanded suite introduces:

• OI GORDIAN™ For Legacy Modernization

• OI GANTRY™: enhances the capabilities of your existing AI coding tool

• Increased autonomy to execute long-horizon tasks

• AI-enabled Application Development and Maintenance (ADM)

• Metrics dashboard

• Robust governance

The OI NEBULA™ Suite

From automating the end-to-end software development lifecycle to modernizing legacy applications

OI NEBULA™ delivers software from requirements to release by coordinating specialized AI agents across planning, architecture, development, testing, security, and deployment, helping engineering organizations address bottlenecks beyond code generation.

OI GORDIAN™ accelerates legacy modernization by extracting business rules, workflows, dependencies, system behavior, data structures, and application-to-data relationships directly from existing applications. It creates validated documentation and knowledge assets before transformation programs begin.

OI GANTRY™ extends automation for your AI tools beyond code generation. It improves trust in AI-assisted development by supervising AI coding assistants in real time. It identifies hallucinations, stalled sessions, specification drift, and other issues before they reach code review, making them more autonomous. Gantry works "better together" with leading AI coding assistants, including Cursor, Claude Code, and GitHub Copilot.

"What makes Nebula different is how it combines agentic AI with Orion's deep software engineering expertise and experience delivering complex enterprise platforms," said Brian Bronson, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Innovation. "Developed through innovations incubated in the Orion Envision Center, the next generation of Nebula reflects our continued investment in enterprise AI and software engineering. Our focus goes beyond generating code faster to helping clients modernize complex systems, accelerate transformation, and build what's next with confidence."

Availability

The next generation of OI NEBULA™, including OI GORDIAN™ and OI GANTRY™, is now available for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at www.oilabs.ai.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner with deep cloud expertise, delivering digital experiences that create measurable business impact. With a strong global presence, Orion combines technology expertise, industry knowledge, and a collaborative approach to help clients envision what's next and build what matters.

Media Contact:

Orion Innovation

Christina Potter

media@orioninc.com

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