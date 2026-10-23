ORN Ventures announces plans to expand to 100 cities across India, empowering a new generation of travel entrepreneurs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: ORN Ventures, a technology-enabled global holidays company, has announced plans to expand its franchise network to 100 cities across India, aiming to create new opportunities for travel entrepreneurs while making international holidays more accessible to customers across the country.

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The expansion is part of ORN's vision to build a globally connected travel platform that combines the strength of local entrepreneurship with international operating capabilities, technology and a comprehensive portfolio of holiday experiences.

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With international travel becoming increasingly accessible to Indian consumers, demand is evolving beyond conventional holiday packages towards more personalised, convenient and experience-led journeys. ORN aims to address this opportunity by enabling local travel businesses to offer a wider range of international holidays, backed by the company's global travel ecosystem.

A key differentiator of ORN's model is its focus on integrating the different elements of international travel, including transportation, accommodation, destination services, experiences and customer support. By bringing these capabilities together, ORN aims to simplify holiday planning and delivery while offering customers greater convenience, reliability and value.

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The company's portfolio includes group holidays, customised itineraries, corporate travel and Private by ORN, its proposition for privately managed international journeys. Private by ORN enables travellers to explore destinations with their own chauffeur-driven vehicle, while ORN takes care of the wider holiday experience, from accommodation and sightseeing to travel arrangements and on-ground coordination.

Through its franchise model, ORN intends to make these international travel capabilities available to entrepreneurs across India, allowing them to focus on customer relationships, local market development and business growth while leveraging ORN's global products, technology and operational support.

Vinay Gupta, Founder & CEO, ORN Ventures, said:

"India has an extraordinary entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we believe the next phase of growth in international travel will come from combining local relationships with global capabilities.

At ORN, we are building a platform where entrepreneurs across India can access international holiday products, technology and destination operations without having to build that infrastructure themselves.

Our ambition is to make international holidays as simple, convenient and reliable as possible for customers, while enabling our franchise partners to build meaningful and scalable businesses.

Expanding to 100 cities is an important step in our vision of creating a globally connected travel ecosystem, with local entrepreneurs at its heart."

ORN's proposed expansion will focus on metropolitan centres as well as emerging cities where rising aspirations, growing international travel demand and local entrepreneurship present significant opportunities.

The company believes that a combination of global operating capabilities, technology-enabled services and a strong local franchise network can create a more efficient model for delivering international holidays at scale.

By connecting entrepreneurs across India to its international travel ecosystem, ORN aims to build a nationwide presence that brings the benefits of globally integrated travel operations closer to customers, while creating new avenues for business ownership and growth.

About ORN Ventures

ORN Ventures is a global holidays company focused on making international travel simpler, more accessible and more reliable. Through its technology-enabled platform and international operating ecosystem, ORN offers group holidays, customised journeys, private chauffeur-driven holidays and corporate travel experiences. The company is building an integrated travel platform that brings together international travel products, destination operations, technology and customer service to deliver seamless holiday experiences.

Website: www.orn.com

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