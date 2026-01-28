DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / ORRA Unveils Diamond Festival 2026 with Exclusive Seasonal Offers

ORRA Unveils Diamond Festival 2026 with Exclusive Seasonal Offers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: As we step into the season filled with moments of celebration, pride and love, ORRA Fine Jewellery invites everyone to experience the sparkle of its much-awaited Diamond Festival 2026. Timed with the festive spirit of January and spanning through festive celebrations, Republic Day pride and the romance of Valentine's season, the Diamond festival brings together exquisite craftsmanship, contemporary design and compelling value offerings. The Diamond Festival showcases a thoughtfully curated range of diamond jewellery sets that reflects ORRA's commitment to precision, trust and enduring beauty.

Advertisement

As part of the festival, customers can enjoy a host of exclusive offers designed to elevate the diamond-buying experience:

Advertisement

* Flat 25% off on the diamond value of necklace sets*

* 10% cashback on every purchase*

Advertisement

(*Terms and conditions apply)

The Diamond Festival holds special significance for ORRA Fine Jewellery, symbolising the brand's promise of quality and authenticity. Whether it's marking a personal milestone, celebrating love, or gifting during a festive occasion, ORRA's diamonds are crafted to become cherished companions for life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts