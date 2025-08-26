HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 26: From fashion to go-karting and lounges, some of India's most recognised lifestyle and entertainment brands are turning to New Gurugram's Entertainland as their next big stage. Developed by Orris Group, the 1.5 lakh sq. ft. lifestyle hub has quickly attracted marquee names such as Kazo, Madame, Zudio, Kartomania, and K Strike, underlining its appeal as a destination that blends commerce with leisure.

Fashion First

For fashion retailer Kazo, the decision to open in Entertainland reflects the brand's confidence in the spending power of New Gurugram's young households. This is one of the most exciting consumption markets right now. The customer base here is aspirational, brand-conscious, and eager for new shopping experiences. Entertainland's design and visibility give brands a perfect platform to connect with them.

Women's wear label Madame echoes a similar sentiment. With a flagship outlet under development at the property, the brand sees Entertainland as a natural extension of its expansion strategy. The brands wanted a location that is easily accessible, offers modern infrastructure, and gives them a premium environment to showcase their collections. Entertainland ticks all the boxes.

Both brands cite the project's positioning on NH-8, its proximity to Dwarka Expressway, and the presence of more than 50,000 households in the catchment area as decisive factors. For them, being part of a destination rather than a high street adds long-term value.

On the leisure front, Kartomania is already creating waves with its go-karting arena -- a first for New Gurugram. Known for its high-octane tracks and safety-first approach, Kartomania views Entertainland as an ideal location to launch in the region.

Another headline tenant is K-Strike, which has set up what it calls New Gurugram's first true sports lounge. With live screening, food, drinks, and games, the concept is aimed squarely at office-goers and millennials.

Before Entertainland, the locality lacked a destination where people could unwind after work or on weekends. With its mix of retail, entertainment, and office spaces, it guarantees a steady flow of visitors. It has also slowly started emerging as a go-to hangout spot.

A Destination That Works for Brands

Industry experts point out that for retailers and entertainment operators, location and ecosystem are everything. Entertainland's mix of features -- LEED Gold certification, modern infrastructure, multi-level parking, 24/7 security, and an adjoining office tower that adds weekday footfall -- creates a commercially viable environment. Its accessibility via NH-8, proximity to IGI Airport, and closeness to IMT Manesar add to the appeal.

"The decision of these brands to enter New Gurugram through Entertainland is a strong vote of confidence in the market," says a retail consultant based in NCR. "It shows that retailers are no longer just looking at established hubs -- they're betting on emerging corridors where growth is fastest."

Orris Group's Vision

For Orris Group, this tenant mix validates the vision behind the project. By creating a destination that integrates shopping, leisure, and workspace, the group has built an environment that appeals equally to consumers and brands.

"We always believed New Gurugram was ready for a landmark retail and entertainment hub," says an Orris Group spokesperson. "The interest from leading national and international names has only reinforced that conviction."

With possession ready and anchor tenants already on board, Entertainland is set to become one of the most closely watched developments in Gurugram's retail story. For consumers, it promises a convenient new hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment. For brands, it offers a chance to plant their flag in a market on the rise.

