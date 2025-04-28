Osamu Suzuki, former CEO of Suzuki Motor, posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Former CEO of Suzuki Motor, Osamu Suzuki has been posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the field of Trade and Industry. His son and CEO of Suzuki Motor, Toshihiro Suzuki has received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Osamu Suzuki, the former President Chairman and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away at the age of 94 on December 25, 2024.

Suzuki's leadership spanned over four decades, during which he transformed the Japanese automaker into a global powerhouse, especially cementing its dominance in India's car market. Suzuki helmed the company as president, chairman, and CEO from 1978 until stepping down in 2021 at the age of 91.

His strategic focus on compact and affordable vehicles for emerging markets, including India, set the company apart.

Born on January 30, 1930, in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, Osamu Suzuki joined the automaker in 1958 after marrying into its founding family.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

