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New Delhi [India], July 28: Oscar Pereira, Founder of CodeSkin and one of India's most respected cosmetic formulators, marked a significant milestone at Cosmohome Tech Expo 2026 by serving as a jury member for the prestigious Innovation Awards while simultaneously being honoured with the Formulation Recognition Award for his longstanding contribution to cosmetic science and formulation excellence in India.

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Held on 22nd and 23rd July 2026 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Cosmohome Tech Expo has emerged as one of Asia's leading business platforms for the beauty, cosmetics, personal care and home care manufacturing ecosystem. Bringing together more than 350 exhibitors, thousands of industry professionals, manufacturers, formulators, ingredient innovators, packaging specialists and technology providers, the expo showcased the latest advancements shaping the future of cosmetic manufacturing, from breakthrough ingredients and formulation technologies to sustainable packaging, AI-enabled manufacturing solutions and next-generation efficacy testing.

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Recognised for his extensive scientific expertise and over three decades of experience in cosmetic formulation, Pereira was invited to join an eminent jury panel comprising Shaily Mehrotra, Rohini Manoj, Punita Kalra and Vimal Bhola to evaluate submissions for the Innovation Awards.

The jury assessed a wide spectrum of innovations redefining the cosmetics and personal care landscape, including biomimetic ingredients, peptide technologies, advanced delivery systems, encapsulation science, microbiome-friendly formulations, sustainable chemistry, biotechnology-driven actives, green manufacturing practices and evolving methodologies for efficacy validation.

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Being entrusted with evaluating some of the industry's most forward-looking innovations while simultaneously being recognised for his own contributions reflected Pereira's enduring influence on India's formulation ecosystem.

Reflecting on the experience, Oscar Pereira said: "I thought I was coming to judge innovation. Instead, innovation judged me. After more than three decades in formulation, I expected to see progress, but I was genuinely surprised by the pace at which cosmetic science is evolving. Every category, from ingredient technology to delivery systems and sustainable chemistry, is being reimagined. It was inspiring, humbling, and deeply motivating to witness the level of scientific thinking behind the entries. Experiences like these remind us that innovation isn't a destination; it's a continuous journey of learning, questioning and evolving."

For over 30 years, Pereira has been at the forefront of cosmetic formulation, product development and ingredient innovation. Throughout his career, he has collaborated across multiple categories spanning skincare, haircare and personal care, combining rigorous scientific research with an intuitive understanding of consumer behaviour to create products that are both effective and commercially relevant.

As the Founder of CodeSkin, Pereira has championed a science-first philosophy that prioritises clinically relevant formulations, ingredient transparency and evidence-based skincare over marketing trends. His work reflects a belief that high-performance skincare must be rooted in formulation integrity, balancing efficacy, safety, stability and consumer experience to deliver measurable results.

His continued focus on research-driven innovation has positioned him among the industry's most respected formulation experts, particularly at a time when consumers are increasingly demanding ingredient transparency, clinically supported claims and products that are both effective and responsibly developed.

The recognition at Cosmohome Tech Expo further reinforces Pereira's role as a thought leader helping shape the next chapter of cosmetic science. As technological advancements continue to transform beauty manufacturing, from biotechnology and precision formulation to sustainable innovation and intelligent product development, his participation as both juror and award recipient symbolises the industry's growing emphasis on scientific excellence, continuous learning and responsible innovation.

His experience at the expo serves as a powerful reminder that even after decades of expertise, the pursuit of knowledge remains central to meaningful innovation. It is this willingness to continually evolve, challenge established thinking and embrace emerging science that will define the future of the global beauty industry.

About Oscar Pereira

Oscar Pereira is the Founder of CodeSkin and a veteran cosmetic formulator with more than three decades of experience in skincare, haircare and cosmetic product development. Widely recognised for his expertise in formulation science, ingredient innovation and product efficacy, he has built a career centred on translating scientific research into consumer-focused beauty solutions. Through CodeSkin, he continues to advocate for science-led skincare that combines innovation, transparency and clinically informed formulation practices to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

About CodeSkin

CodeSkin is a science-led skincare brand founded by renowned cosmetic formulator Oscar Pereira, with a singular vision to redefine skincare through the principles of Safe Science, Proven Efficacy, and Clean Beauty. Built on over three decades of formulation expertise and developed at Mumbai-based Effeza Science Labs, CodeSkin combines cutting-edge cosmetic science with rigorous research to create high-performance skincare solutions that are both clinically effective and consciously formulated.

Guided by stringent formulation standards that extend beyond internationally recognised cosmetic ingredient restrictions, every CodeSkin product is developed using carefully selected, globally sourced ingredients with an uncompromising focus on safety, stability and performance. The brand's formulations undergo extensive scientific evaluation and clinical validation to ensure they deliver measurable results while remaining suitable for a wide spectrum of skin types and concerns.

With a philosophy rooted in transparency, innovation and evidence-based skincare, CodeSkin champions intelligent formulations over marketing trends, empowering consumers to make informed skincare choices backed by science. Its growing portfolio of skincare solutions reflects a commitment to creating world-class products that address evolving consumer needs while setting new benchmarks for efficacy, ingredient integrity and clean beauty.

As cosmetic science continues to evolve, CodeSkin remains dedicated to advancing skincare through continuous research, responsible innovation and a steadfast belief that exceptional skincare should never require a compromise between safety and performance.

For more information, visit www.codeskin.in

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