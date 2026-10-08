PRNewswire

Hong Kong, October 8: OSL Group (HKEX:863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin payment and trading infrastructure company, today announced that it has been engaged to power the on-chain tokenization of PrimePlus SPC - USDGO Plus SP ("USDGO Plus SP" or the "Fund"), a digital asset fund launched by 2WA, a digital asset technology development company. USDGO Plus SP is the first market-neutral fund built on USDGO, a U.S. federally regulated and US dollar-backed enterprise stablecoin, offered only to eligible professional investors in Hong Kong.

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PrimePlus SPC is a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company, and being a segregated portfolio of such, USDGO Plus SP is a digital asset investment product launched on the 2WA ecosystem in August 2026. Apart from tokenizing the Fund on-chain, OSL will also serve as the licensed platform providing custody and distribution for the Fund's tokenized units, where USDGO, being the underlying asset of the Fund is also held in custody with OSL. Eligible professional investors may subscribe to, and redeem from, the Fund through the app of OSL HK, OSL's Hong Kong licensed digital asset trading platform.

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USDGO Plus SP seeks to generate market-neutral returns by capturing funding-rate spreads in the crypto derivatives market, without relying on directional price movements. As of October 7, the Fund had returned 16.67% since inception, with a 17.05% annualized return over the trailing 30 days (before deducting relevant fees). The Fund allows for daily subscriptions, redemptions and net asset value updates, and will introduce an optional T+0 express redemption feature later this month. OSL, as custodian, holds multiple security certifications and maintains digital asset insurance coverage of over US$1 billion in Hong Kong.

USDGO, the Fund's underlying asset, is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, fully backed by high-quality liquid reserves such as cash and short-term US Treasuries, and is subject to stringent third-party audits. It is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor.

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As investors place growing emphasis on asset security and regulatory safeguards, the collaboration between OSL and 2WA reflects real market demand for secure, trusted and institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure. As the first listed and SFC-licensed digital asset company in Hong Kong, OSL Group holds a network of regulatory licenses across major markets worldwide. 2WA provides the structuring and technological layer that connects regulated assets held with licensed custodians and brokers to on-chain venues, across both public and private markets.

Terence Pu, Senior Vice President and Head of Hong Kong Business at OSL Group, said:

"We are delighted to bring the first tokenized strategy fund built on the USDGO stablecoin to market together with 2WA. This collaboration once again demonstrates OSL's strength in one-stop asset tokenization solutions. More importantly, it reflects the strong market appetite for compliant, secure digital asset infrastructure and for innovative products such as stablecoin strategy funds. As always, OSL will continue to provide clients, partners and investors with secure, efficient digital asset infrastructure and a diverse range of wealth management and asset allocation options."

Eugene Cheung, Founder and CEO of 2WA, said:

"USDGO Plus SP shows how we bring together stablecoin strategy investing and institutional-grade security and compliance. With OSL's proven capabilities in compliant custody, liquidity and distribution, we can make this tokenized strategy available to more eligible professional investors. 2WA is committed to serving as a bridge between traditional finance and the on-chain world, bringing higher-quality, more accessible real-world asset (RWA) solutions to institutional and professional market participants. We look forward to deepening our work with OSL across stablecoins and the broader tokenized asset space, and to building a new on-chain investment ecosystem powered by next-generation financial infrastructure."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

About 2WA

2WA is a real-world asset (RWA) and digital asset technology development company focused on expanding the utility of regulated assets. We apply blockchain technology, including tokenization, to broaden how regulated assets such as fund units and listed equities are held, used and mobilized. Throughout, the underlying assets remain with licensed custodians. Our objective is to create new use cases for these assets and, in doing so, enhance their overall value for investors and institutions.

USDGO sits at the core of our business. As an active contributor to the USDGO ecosystem, 2WA uses USDGO as the primary settlement and liquidity asset across its RWA products, and works alongside partners to broaden its adoption, deepen its liquidity and support the long-term growth of its ecosystem.

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer, while OSL Group is the brand operator and distributor. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO's official website: www.usdgo.com.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and none of OSL Group, 2WA, PrimePlus SPC or any of their respective affiliates assumes any obligation to update such information.

USDGO Plus SP has not been authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571), and its offering documents have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Interests in USDGO Plus SP may only be offered to professional investors in Hong Kong and only on the basis of the fund's offering documents. Investing in digital asset funds involves significant risks, including the possible loss of the entire amount invested. Market-neutral strategies do not eliminate risk, and funding rates may turn negative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For the avoidance of doubt, this article is strictly intended for "professional investors" (as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and its subsidiary legislation) and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations. This article does not constitute active marketing to the public in Hong Kong. Any person accessing this article is responsible for observing all applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction.

The products referenced in this document may constitute "specified stablecoins" under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656) ("Stablecoin Ordinance"). However, the issuers of the relevant products and OSL Digital Securities Limited ("OSLDS") are not licensed under the Stablecoin Ordinance to conduct "regulated stablecoin activities" in Hong Kong. OSLDS is a "permitted offeror" under the Stablecoin Ordinance, and OSLDS only offers such products and services in Hong Kong to clients who have been verified and accepted by OSLDS as professional investors.

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