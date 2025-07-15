OSL Pay Partners with MEXC to Launch Credit and Debit Card Fiat On-Ramp Services Copy

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, July 15: OSL Pay today announced a partnership with global digital asset trading platform MEXC to officially launch credit and debit card fiat on-ramp services. Through this collaboration, MEXC users can now conveniently and securely purchase digital assets using mainstream payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard--enhancing the overall trading experience with a seamless fiat gateway.

The new fiat on-ramp solution provided by OSL Pay enables users to fund their accounts directly with local currencies, while also supporting efficient and secure fund withdrawals. The integration delivers a streamlined experience for users navigating between traditional currencies and digital assets.

"We are excited to partner with MEXC to further expand the global reach of our compliant fiat payment services," said Jing Wei, CEO of OSL Pay. "With OSL Pay's institutional-grade infrastructure and rigorous compliance standards, we are committed to delivering a trusted and secure digital asset payment experience for both partners and end users--supporting the industry's long-term, sustainable growth."

Launched in April 2025, OSL Pay is designed to provide secure and efficient payment infrastructure for both institutional and retail clients. Backed by robust fiat capabilities and operational excellence, the platform offers a unified API/SDK for seamless integration across multiple payment methods. Clients also benefit from personalized onboarding support through dedicated account managers.

OSL Pay addresses the growing need for cross-border value transfer between traditional finance and digital asset markets. Its unified architecture enables financial institutions, exchanges, and enterprises to convert between fiat and crypto with unprecedented efficiency. In parallel, the platform is actively advancing its compliance readiness for the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and global AML standards--delivering reliable, compliant, and forward-looking solutions for digital asset payments worldwide.

About OSL Pay

OSL Pay is a core business line under OSL Group, focused on building licensed and compliant digital asset payment infrastructure. The platform enables seamless conversion between fiat and digital assets, offering scalable, secure, and professional liquidity support for enterprises, blockchain protocols, foundations, and individual users. Leveraging deep expertise in both traditional finance and Web3, OSL Pay empowers clients around the globe to connect to a regulated digital asset payment network.

For more information, please visit: www.osl-pay.com.

