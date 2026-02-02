Ospree Duty Free Sets New Benchmark with 'Best New Store Opening Award’ at Frontier Awards 2026

Mumbai, October 2026: Ospree Duty Free (Mumbai Travel Retail Limited), has been recognised with the ‘Best New Store Opening - LeMarche, Calais’ award at the Frontier Awards 2026, held during TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes. The award recognises the brand’s LeMarche store for its distinctive retail concept, architectural design, immersive storytelling and strong commercial performance.

The LeMarche store was recognised for its French market-inspired design, anchored by a striking 12-metre rotunda and an immersive ‘Taste of France’ concept. The store brings together experiential design and retail strategy to create a differentiated shopping environment for international travellers.

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The recognition reflects Ospree Duty Free’s continued focus on developing differentiated retail experiences that combine design, destination-led storytelling and commercial relevance.

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The Frontier Awards are among the prominent recognitions in the global travel retail industry, celebrating innovation, excellence and achievement across the sector. Ospree Duty Free’s recognition for Best New Store Opening highlights the collaborative efforts behind the development of the LeMarche concept and its execution. It focuses on developing retail experiences that combine design, destination-led storytelling and commercial relevance.

Commenting on the recognition, Ospree Duty Free spokesperson said, “We are delighted to receive the ‘Best New Store Opening’ award at the Frontier Awards 2026. LeMarche represents our vision of creating retail spaces that go beyond transactions and offer travellers an engaging and memorable experience. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our teams, partners and collaborators who brought the concept to life. We remain committed to raising the bar for experiential travel retail in India and across our airport network.”

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About Ospree Duty Free

Ospree Duty Free, previously Mumbai Duty Free, is a flagship brand under Mumbai Travel Retail Limited, India's largest duty-free retail operator. Present across airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Navi Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, with an upcoming store in Guwahati, Ospree also operates Le Marche Duty Free the first overseas venture at Calais, Eurotunnel. The brand offers a wide range of international beauty, fashion, fragrances, electronics, gifting and travel retail products, and continues to enhance the airport and travel retail shopping experience by bringing sought-after global products and attractive duty-free value to travellers.

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