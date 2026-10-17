OSR Group Unveils Shri Shyam Township Near Khatu Shyam Ji, Sikar

PNN

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], October 17: With Shri Khatu Shyam Ji emerging as one of North India’s prominent pilgrimage destinations, the region is witnessing growing momentum in infrastructure, hospitality and organised real estate development. The increasing movement of devotees and visitors to the region is also creating a wider ecosystem for planned residential and hospitality-led development.

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Against this backdrop, OSR Group is developing Shri Shyam Township at Jalund–Maganpur, Khatu Shyam Ji, Sikar, Rajasthan — a thoughtfully planned development envisioned to bring together spirituality, modern lifestyle and community living.

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The township is being planned with a strong focus on organised infrastructure and contemporary amenities. Key features include 30–40 ft. wide internal roads, gated community living, 24×7 CCTV surveillance, fresh water supply, Wi-Fi connectivity and jogging tracks.

A proposed modern clubhouse is designed to further enhance the community experience, with facilities such as a gymnasium, cricket practice area, pool table, table tennis, children’s play area, and carrom and chess zones.

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A Destination Beyond Conventional Real Estate

Shri Shyam Township is envisioned not merely as a residential development, but as a destination capable of addressing a wider range of lifestyle and hospitality requirements. The development includes provisions for residential plots, villas, studio apartments, resorts and hospitality concepts, subject to applicable approvals and planning.

Adding a distinctive spiritual dimension to the township is the proposed Shri Jagannath Temple, envisioned as a space for devotion, community interaction and spiritual connection.

The Vision of Adv. Praveen Bhati

The vision behind the development is led by Adv. Praveen Bhati, Founder & Chairman, OSR Group, whose approach focuses on creating organised real estate communities with an emphasis on trust, transparency, planned development and long-term value.

OSR Group operates through Omshri Realtech Pvt. Ltd. and has built a growing portfolio of real estate developments across North India, with projects planned around emerging locations, connectivity and evolving community requirements.

Speaking about the vision behind Shri Shyam Township, Adv. Praveen Bhati said:

“Shri Shyam Township is our effort to create more than a real estate project. We envision a destination where devotion, modern living, community infrastructure and future development come together in a thoughtfully planned environment.”

With the growing prominence of Shri Khatu Shyam Ji as a pilgrimage destination and continued infrastructure development across the surrounding region, Shri Shyam Township reflects OSR Group’s vision of creating a well-planned community close to one of Rajasthan’s important spiritual destinations.

Shri Shyam Township – A Landmark Inspired by Devotion. Designed for Modern Living.

OSR GROUP | www.osrgroup.in

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