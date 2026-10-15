Ostrich mobility partners with global leader pride mobility to revolutionize assistive rehabilitation and expand indigenous excellence across india

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Ostrich Mobility Instruments, an indigenous pioneer in powered mobility solutions, has announced a landmark national sales partnership with Pride Mobility Products Corporation, a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of mobility and rehabilitation products. The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: Pride Mobility’s world-class portfolio of advanced rehabilitation solutions and Ostrich’s 19 years of market expertise, custom-engineering capabilities and extensive service network across India.

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For Pride Mobility, headquartered in Duryea, Pennsylvania, USA, since 1986 and globally recognized through brands such as Jazzy, Quantum Rehab, Go Go, Baja Mobility and VivaLift!, the strategic collaboration provides a strong platform to deepen its brand presence and expand its reach across the Indian subcontinent through an established domestic network. For Ostrich Mobility, the partnership expands its product ecosystem to include premium global rehabilitation solutions while improving access for individuals seeking greater mobility, dignity and independence. Together, the two organizations aim to accelerate market development and raise the standard of living for the elderly and people with disabilities.

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Founded in August 2007 by five alumni from Sasthamcotta in Kollam district, Kerala, Ostrich Mobility was established with a strong commitment to restoring freedom and self-reliance to people living with physical challenges. The company was born from the recognition that a sudden change in physical ability can profoundly alter an individual’s life, limiting mobility and independence and often confining people to their homes. For many, independent travel and unrestricted movement can seem like distant dreams. Ostrich was created to help turn those dreams into reality, driven by the founding philosophy that mobility is not merely about moving a wheelchair, but about enabling a more independent life.

What began as a grassroots prototype built using a Maruti Suzuki Baleno wiper motor, long before the emergence of today’s startup ecosystem and venture-funding culture, has evolved into a national success story. Its journey has also been featured as a management case study at Harvard Business School. The company has received national recognition through awards including the ET Now Leaders of Tomorrow Award and the SIDBI-ET MSME Award.

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The company’s social impact extends across India, with more than 22,000 individuals relying on Ostrich mobility solutions. Collectively, users of its products travel approximately 2,00,000 kilometres every day. From enabling independent travel, higher education and professional careers to making an impact through cinematic appearances—including Parvathy’s character RJ Sarah in the Malayalam film Bangalore Days and the high-tech wheelchairs used by Amitabh Bachchan in Wazir—Ostrich has sought to redefine the experience of mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Ostrich’s technological capabilities are supported by extensive research and development, strengthened through collaborations with leading academic and technology institutions. The company has worked with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and SASTRA University to develop indigenous PMDC and BLDC motor technologies. It has also partnered with IIT Madras’ Rehabilitation Research and Device Design (R2D2) centre as a commercialization partner and collaborated with IIT Kanpur to translate advanced research into practical and scalable solutions.

The company’s patented technologies include Split Frame Suspension Technology, designed to help keep all four wheels in contact with the ground across uneven terrain, and a joystick-operated Automatic Wheelbase Adjuster that facilitates navigation in narrow spaces and confined restrooms. These technologies are part of Ostrich’s approach to developing wheelchairs suited to the realities of Indian infrastructure and individual user requirements.

Operating from a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Ostrich has an in-house monthly production capacity of more than 700 units. This can be scaled to more than 1,800 wheelchairs a month through its network of qualified local manufacturing and supply partners. The company maintains quality standards supported by CE certification and internationally recognized management systems, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

Instead of expecting users to adapt to standardized models, Ostrich focuses on customizing its products to meet individual physical requirements and environmental conditions while maintaining competitive pricing.

This user-centric approach is further reflected in initiatives such as what the company describes as India’s first lifelong doorstep service and extended warranty options, aimed at ensuring that equipment breakdowns do not leave users without mobility support. Ostrich’s corporate clients for CSR initiatives include Accenture, Target, Cisco, Mercedes-Benz and ABB. The company also supplies specialised mobility solutions through government programmes and the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of India’s defence forces.

Through its partnership with Pride Mobility, Ostrich Mobility aims to combine its understanding of the Indian market and its indigenous engineering capabilities with global rehabilitation technologies, expanding access to advanced mobility solutions and contributing to a more inclusive future for people with disabilities across India.

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