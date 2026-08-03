Oswaal Books Launches Oswaal AI, Designed for the Future of Learning

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New Delhi [India], August 3: Founded in 1984, Oswaal Books has established itself as one of India's most recognised educational publishing companies. It has won the trust of 2.6 crore students preparing for school, board, and entrance & competitive exams. With the launch of Oswaal AI, the company is extending that legacy into the digital age, bringing the same trust and expertise into a smarter, more personalised learning experience. "Smarter Learning Made Simple" is less a tagline and more a philosophy finally coming to the surface through Oswaal AI. At its core is the belief that learning should be personalised, accessible, and effortless for every student. By combining the reliability of Oswaal's trusted books with the power of artificial intelligence, Oswaal AI delivers instant, tailored academic support that adapts to each learner's unique needs. It quietly identifies weak spots, curates the right practice, explains doubts in a way that actually lands, and makes revision effortless.

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What is Oswaal AI?

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Oswaal AI is an AI-powered learning platform created to complement Oswaal's well-known range of question banks, sample papers, workbooks, and other revision guides. It works like a study buddy available around the clock, one that understands where a student is struggling and adjusts accordingly, instead of offering generic content to everyone. It keeps the advantage of a book and enriches it with the functionality of AI, making study materials interactive and responsive. Through this, students can expect 24x7 personalised learning assistance whenever they need it. By combining the reliability of books with the power of artificial intelligence, Oswaal AI brings students one step closer to the future of hybrid learning.

How does Oswaal AI help students?

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To allow students to avail the benefits of AI in education, Oswaal AI offers instant, personalised assistance for all kinds of learners. The Oswaal AI learning solution has some remarkable features that capture the attention of learners, educators, and even parents who wish to give their children the best possible education.

Smarter books with an AI touch

Oswaal AI can be termed the most useful AI tool for study purposes, as it makes the informative and interactive content of every Oswaal book readily available. Students can ask questions, get immediate clarity on key topics they don't understand, and get their syllabus queries resolved.

Personal tutor available 24x7

Oswaal AI provides hassle-free academic assistance 24x7 to each student, tailored to their individual learning patterns. Any doubts regarding schoolwork, at any time of day or night, can be cleared through Oswaal AI, which offers advice based on each student's performance and progress.

Instant, accurate answers

By combining Oswaal's verified educational content with AI-driven intelligence, Oswaal AI delivers responses within seconds. These answers are aligned with current school and board exam syllabi and are built on four decades of trusted educational publishing expertise, giving students the rare combination of speed and academic reliability.

A Complete Toolkit for Every Kind of Learner

Oswaal AI goes beyond doubt-solving. Its tools are organised around how students actually study--learn, practise, then test.

Learn the concept

- PPT Lessons -- clear, visual slide lessons for every topic.

- Podcasts -- audio lessons for revision on the go.

- Interactive Mindmaps -- visual maps that make last-minute revision fast.

Practise and test

- Chapter-wise Tests -- master concepts chapter by chapter.

- Mock Tests -- full-length, exam-pattern tests to build speed and confidence.

- Solved PYQs -- Access to previous years' question papers with solutions, provided in PDF format.

Engage and get support

- AI Chat -- always-on doubt solver with instant, syllabus-aligned answers.

- Gamification -- learning games and rewards that keep students motivated.

How to Use Oswaal AI for Maximum Learning Benefits

Getting started with Oswaal AI is simple. Designed to work alongside your Oswaal Books, it transforms your regular study sessions into a personalised, AI-powered learning experience in just a few steps.

Step 1: Scan the QR Code

Open your Oswaal book, scan the QR code inside, and create your account to instantly access the Oswaal AI web platform.

Step 2: Ask Your Question

Whether you're struggling with a concept, formula, theorem, definition, or an entire topic, simply type your question into the Oswaal AI chat. You can ask as many questions as you need -- anytime, anywhere.

Step 3: Learn with Instant AI-Powered Support

Within seconds, Oswaal AI provides clear explanations, step-by-step solutions, relevant examples, and additional practice questions tailored to your query. Instead of searching through multiple resources, you get everything you need in one place.

Step 4: Track Your Progress

Every interaction contributes to your learning journey. Through your Oswaal AI dashboard, you can monitor your performance across learning games, mock test history, and chapter-wise test history -- helping you identify weak areas and get personalised recommendations to make your preparation more focused and effective.

In a Nutshell

Oswaal AI is a complete study partner that pairs the reliability of Oswaal's printed textbooks with the benefits of AI technology. Rather than being merely an AI chatbot, it gives students the ability to learn according to their own needs, receive answers to queries in real time, take part in adaptive practice sessions, and engage in smart revision -- all in a single place. By combining decades of exam-pattern expertise with modern AI capabilities, Oswaal Books aims to give students a more guided, less stressful path through school, board, and competitive exam preparation -- one where they know exactly what to focus on and why. As education continues to evolve, Oswaal AI is helping bridge the gap between traditional learning and intelligent, personalised learning, ensuring that every student has the right guidance, exactly when they need it.

If you're looking to make your preparation smarter, faster, and more personalised, it's time to experience how Oswaal AI can transform the way you learn.

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