OTM Identified by Study Respondents as the Leading Travel Trade Show in India and Asia for the Third Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: OTM, organised by Fairfest Media, was identified by a significant percentage of respondents as a leading travel trade show in India and Asia in a customised market research study conducted by NielsenIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company. The organisers noted that this is the third consecutive year that respondents claimed OTM to be the leading travel trade show in India and Asia. The study, which is now an annual feature, was commissioned by Fairfest Media and independently conducted by NielsenIQ among exhibitors and visitors of travel trade shows who had participated in OTM and one or more other travel trade shows.

Advertisement

With significantly stronger scores than the previous year, the organisers note that OTM's lead has grown with each successive study. In addition to identifying the leading travel trade show at both the India and Asia levels, the study also assessed perceptions around overall business value.

Advertisement

The market research survey evaluated 15 international travel trade shows across Asia and 19 regional shows in India, including SATTE Delhi, ITB Asia Singapore, TTF and ITB India. Survey respondents across the India and Asia level indicated strong preference for OTM.

The 2026 study's findings among respondents who participated in OTM and one or more travel trade shows in India were:

Advertisement

- OTM as the Top Travel Trade Show in India: 63% identified OTM as the leading travel trade show in India, a significantly higher percentage than any other event in the country.

- Leadership in Asia: In the broader Asia-wide context, 36% claimed OTM to be the leading travel show in Asia, significantly higher than other events in Asia, further reinforcing its position.

- Leader in Overall Business Value: 71% of eligible respondents identified OTM as providing the highest overall business value among evaluated travel trade shows.

The independent study covered exhibitors and visitors of travel trade shows across Asia, Europe, North America and Africa, including respondents from India, the UAE, the USA, Switzerland and South Africa. Conducted between 18 March and 7 April 2026 using unbiased online research methodologies, the study was based on a significantly expanded respondent base compared to the previous year. The 2026 research included 435 respondents overall, comprising 77 exhibitors and 358 visitors, representing more than twice the sample size of the previous year's study. The study was conducted using a total usable database of over 14,000 visitors and more than 2,200 global exhibitors.

These findings reflect higher respondent preference levels for OTM compared with the previous edition of the study in 2025, where 55% of respondents had identified OTM as India's leading travel trade show (amongst the respondents who participated in 2 or more shows in India).

According to the findings, OTM enjoys a significantly higher preference compared to competing travel trade shows, reinforcing its position as the preferred platform for travel industry professionals seeking meaningful business opportunities, quality buyers and measurable ROI.

"The latest findings are especially meaningful because they reflect both leadership and business value," said Mr. Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media. "For OTM, the finding that more than seven in ten eligible respondents selected OTM as the show delivering the highest overall business value reinforces what we continue to focus on: quality buyers, meaningful meetings and measurable outcomes for the travel trade. As India and Asia become even more central to global tourism, OTM will continue to serve as the platform where the industry connects with this opportunity."

OTM has consistently expanded its international reach, buyer quality and industry participation, while the growing importance of India and Asia as travel markets continues to strengthen the show's strategic relevance for the global travel industry.

About OTM and Fairfest Media

OTM is India and Asia's leading travel trade show, bringing together travel industry stakeholders from over 80 countries to connect, collaborate and generate business opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets. Organised by Fairfest Media, India's largest travel trade show organiser, OTM serves as a strategic platform for destinations, tourism boards, travel brands, hospitality companies and trade professionals to engage with the Indian and Asian travel trade community. Fairfest Media also organises the TTF and BLTM across seven Indian cities, and WTE in Miami, forming one of the largest travel show networks in the world. To know more please visit fairfest.com. To know more please visit otm.co.in.

Please note: Fairfest Media Limited's claim is based on customised research conducted by NielsenIQ. Fieldwork: 18 March to 7 April 2026. Overall sample: N=435; exhibitors N=77; visitors N=358; population covered: exhibitors and visitors of travel trade shows; sampling method: online, purposive sampling. Margin of error: not applicable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985525/Fairfest_Media_Limited_Photo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)