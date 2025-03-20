NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: OTTplay, India's leading OTT aggregator, is thrilled to announce the third edition of the OTTplay Awards, set to take place on March 22, 2025. Continuing its unique legacy under the theme "One Nation, One Award", OTTplay Awards remain the only platform that unites and celebrates outstanding OTT films and web series across all Indian languages--ensuring a level playing field for diverse content.

This year's edition, presented by Real Fruit Juices and Beverages (Co-Presenting Partner), is powered by Stockgroww and held in partnership with HT City. The event is further supported by Flipkart Spoyl (Exclusive Styling Partner), D Paul's (Travel Partner), Amante (Premium Lingerie Partner), Aussie Lamb (Special Partner), and Propshop (Real Estate Partner).

Recognising excellence in OTT

The OTTplay Awards 2025 will honour the finest performances, filmmakers, and creative minds shaping India's digital entertainment landscape. Featuring around 30 categories, the awards will recognise excellence in acting, direction, writing, and more.

A key highlight is the Viewer's Choice Awards, where audiences play a pivotal role in selecting the winners. Fans will get to vote for their favourite films, series, and actors on www.ottplay.com/awards ensuring an inclusive and democratic selection process.

"One Nation, One Award is the essence of OTTplay Awards - celebrating films and series across all Indian languages on an equal footing. This year, we continue to spotlight the best in Indian entertainment and bring audiences closer to the content they love," said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder & CEO, OTTplay.

Award categories

The third edition of OTTplay Awards will feature multiple categories recognising excellence in OTT entertainment, including:

Best Movie

Best Director (Film)

Best Actor in a Film (Male)

Best Actor in a Film (Female)

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Film)

Best Actor in a Comic Role (Film)

Best Director (Series)

Best Actor in a Series (Male)

Best Actor in a Series (Female)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series (Male)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series (Female)

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Series)

Best Actor in a Comic Role (Series)

Best Showrunner

Best Talk Show Host

Best Reality Show

Best Non-scripted Show

Trailblazer of the Year

Versatile Performer of the Year (Female)

Versatile Performer of the Year (Male)

Best Documentary Series

Pioneering Contributions to New-Wave Cinema

Inspiring Performer of the Year

Additionally, the Viewer's Choice Awards, selected through audience votes submitted on www.ottplay.com/awards include:

Best Series

Breakthrough Performance in Film (Male)

Breakthrough Performance in Film (Female)

Breakthrough Performance in a Series (Male)

Breakthrough Performance in a Series (Female)

For more updates, stay tuned to www.ottplay.com/awards.

OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator, revolutionising content discovery and consumption with AI-driven recommendations. With OTTplay Premium, users get a curated selection of content from over 36 premier OTT platforms, personalised to their unique viewing preferences.

