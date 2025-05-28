NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: In 2024, India crossed 350 million annual air passengers, establishing itself as the third-largest aviation market in the world, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Over the past decade, domestic air passenger traffic has grown steadily at 10-12% each year. To keep pace with this rising demand, major Indian carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have collectively placed orders for more than 1,700 new aircraft. However, due to global supply chain disruptions, deliveries will take time, pushing airlines to extend the operational life of their current fleets.

An analysis by McKinsey & Company suggests that aircraft retirement rates between 2024 and 2026 will be about 24% lower than in the pre-pandemic years of 2010 to 2019. This extension in aircraft use will likely require more maintenance work, especially on engines and airframes than would have been necessary in a balanced supply-demand environment.

As airlines strive for efficiency by relying more on existing aircraft, the demand for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector will increase.

"Delayed retirements will pressure the system, pushing the MRO sector to adopt new strategies. Older aircraft will need more attention, which could drive the adoption of predictive maintenance and cost-effective practices to maintain operational efficiency," says Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of global aviation company Sky One.

Explaining predictive maintenance, he says, "It relies on sensors, data analytics, and machine learning to anticipate maintenance needs before equipment fails. These systems collect data from aircraft systems, components, and structures and analyse them to detect early signs of wear or malfunction. Maintenance schedules can then be adjusted in real-time based on how the aircraft is used, reducing downtime and cost."

He says predictive maintenance prevents unexpected failures and improves safety, reliability, and fleet availability. He adds that augmented Reality (AR) further enhances this process by giving technicians real-time data, guided instructions, and remote expert support. This leads to faster, more accurate maintenance and improves safety checks and repair quality. AR also helps streamline complex procedures by connecting technicians with experts instantly.

MRO providers are also turning to drones, robotics, and vision systems to speed up inspections and make them more precise. At the same time, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is being used to handle repetitive backend tasks, reducing manual workload and improving efficiency. In addition, more providers are investing in intelligent enterprise software that helps manage contract planning, maintenance execution, reporting, and invoicing. These systems offer greater accuracy, consistency, and scalability.

The industry expects that by 2028, aircraft retirements will return to normal, supply chains will stabilise, and new aircraft deliveries will accelerate. "By then, the MRO sector is also likely to have transitioned to smarter, more efficient solutions," concludes Mr Mirchandani.

