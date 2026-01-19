OurPlasticsJourney: BASF showcases innovative and sustainable solutions at PlastIndia 2026

• BASF pioneering sustainable solutions across the three phases of #OurPlasticsJourney

Advertisement

• Solutions include high-performance materials to advanced recycling technologies for a circular future

Advertisement

• Join discussions with experts at the BASF booth in Hall 5, First Floor, D2a

Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF announced today its participation in PlastIndia 2026, scheduled to take place from February 5 to 10, 2026 in New Delhi, India. A broad portfolio of sustainable performance materials, innovative applications, and advanced product solutions will be presented. By showcasing exhibits across the 'Make', 'Use' and 'Recycle' phases, BASF underscores its commitment to driving sustainability, enabling circularity, and delivering high-performance solutions across many industries including automotive, eMobility, packaging, consumer electronics, medical, footwear, and industrial applications.

What to expect?

Advertisement

At PlastIndia 2026, BASF will showcase its commitment to sustainability and innovation along the plastics journey, presenting examples in the three phases:

MAKE phase of #OurPlasticsJourney

• Creation Center Materials Trends: BASF's Creation Centers integrate global design trends with material innovations, setting new benchmarks for aesthetics and functional performance in diverse applications.

• Ultrasim ® Simulation Technology: Ultrasim enables accurate prediction of material behavior, helping customers optimize plastic part design for lightweight, verifying mechanical properties, reducing prototyping time and supporting sustainability goals.

• Bio-based Mobile Cover with Elastollan ® N: A mobile phone cover made from Elastollan N (53% bio-based TPU) offers durability, clarity, UV resistance, and anti-yellowing properties, delivering eco-friendly performance without compromising quality.

USE phase of #OurPlasticsJourney

• Automotive & eMobility Solutions: BASF offers advanced material solutions for automotive and eMobility, delivering high mechanical strength, electrical insulation, rotation stability, and efficient cooling. Key innovations include battery pack concepts, E-Drive demonstrators, thermal safety components, and adhesives for power electronics.

• Medical Applications with Elastollan TPU: Elastollan TPU enables biocompatible, flexible, and durable wound dressings with extended shelf life. BASF's portfolio also supports medical devices like tubes, catheters, and wearables, ensuring safer, more sustainable healthcare solutions.

• Elastollan TPU 3D Mesh Pillow: A recyclable TPU pillow with breathable mesh design enhances airflow for cooler, hygienic sleep. Featuring anti-bacterial and anti-hydrolysis properties, it offers durability, washability, and eco-friendly comfort.

• Evolution of VALERAS ® portfolio: BASF's additive solutions and services advance sustainability throughout the plastics lifecycle and enable transformation across industries.

• Agricultural films: Tinuvin® NOR® protects agricultural films from agrochemicals and harsh weather, supporting sustainable plasticulture. To experience the films first-hand, explore BASF's real-life greenhouse near hall 5.

• Floating solar pontoons: Tinuvin can extend the float life of floating solar pontoons beyond 30 years, reducing replacement costs for the float.

• Power cables: Irgastab® Cable KV 10 boosts the performance and lifespan of mid- and high-voltage cables for reliable transmission.

• Rotomolded tanks: Productivity during processing can be improved by Irgastab which also enhances energy efficiency and durability.

Recycle phase of #OurPlasticsJourney

• TPU Concept Shoe: A fully TPU-based concept shoe using Elastollan, Freeflex®, and Hotbond eliminates adhesives and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), enabling recyclability and zero-waste design. Supercritical Fluid (SCF) direct-injection technology ensures comfort, durability, and design freedom for next-generation footwear.

• Upcycled Chess Set: A chess set crafted from upcycled engineering plastics and Haptex® — an innovative polyurethane (PU) solution made without the use of solvents — showcases circularity and resource efficiency. It demonstrates how post-consumer waste can be transformed into durable, high-value products for everyday use.

• trinamiX Mobile Spectroscopy Solutions: trinamiX GmbH will demonstrate its technology for fast and reliable on-site identification of plastics and textiles. The solution combines a robust, portable NIR spectrometer with an intuitive app and cloud-based data analysis to deliver material insights within seconds. The NIR spectrometer trinamiX PAL Two identifies over 25 plastic types, including compostable materials, enabling recyclers to improve sorting accuracy and efficiency. trinamiX will also showcase material identification for footwear components made from polymers such as PU, EVA and polyester to support cleaner and more accurate pre-sorting.

This year's PlastIndia theme, 'Bharat Next' — symbolizing a self-reliant India — resonates strongly with BASF's ambition of being the preferred chemical company, enabling their customers and partners to drive progress. Through this six-day event, BASF reaffirms its commitment to supporting India's growth in the plastics industry and accelerating innovation across the entire value chain.

PlastIndia, held every three years, serves as a premier platform for the plastics industry, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and professionals to showcase cutting-edge advancements and emerging trends.

With decades of expertise in polymer science and performance Chemicals, BASF provides a comprehensive range of high- performance materials plastic additives and solutions designed to improve durability, energy efficiency, recyclability and environmental impact. In 2025, BASF increased its production capacity of Ultramid® PA and announced that Ultradur® specialty grades such as flame-retardant (FR) and hydrolysis-resistant (HR) are available from India, marking a significant milestone in BASF's commitment to delivering high-performance engineering plastics tailored to local market needs.

About BASF in India

BASF has successfully partnered India's progress for more than 130 years. As of the end of 2024, BASF had 2,411 employees in India with 8 production sites and 42 offices throughout the country. The Innovation Campus Mumbai and the Coatings Technical Center in Mangalore are both part of BASF's global technology platform. In 2024, BASF registered sales of approximately €2.4 billion to customers in India. Further information is available on www.basf.com/in.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864286/BASF_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)