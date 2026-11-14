Outstanding H1 FY27 Financial Results & Strategic Outlook

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Ambani Orgochem Limited, a super-specialty chemicals company established in 1985, with a diverse portfolio spanning peroxide derivatives, salicylic acid and salicylates, metal octoates, and water based acrylic polymer emulsions and dispersions, announces its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

01. Consolidated H1 FY27 | Performance At A Glance

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“Our strategic direction is to move beyond scale alone towards stronger value creation. This half-yearly performance is a testament to our operational focus on expanding our super-specialty chemicals portfolio. The emulsion expansion, salicylate development pipeline, addition of peroxide molecules and selective backward integration are interconnected initiatives driven by one objective: building a resilient portfolio with broader applications and a stronger technical foundation. Disciplined execution and customer validation will remain central to translating these developments into sustainable business outcomes.”

Rs Mr. Aashay R. Shah, Strategy Director, Ambani Orgochem Limited

02. The Strategic Shift

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From price-driven competition to value-driven chemistry

The transformation is not simply a change in product mix. It is a move towards a chemistry platform where specialised products, process know-how, application understanding and manufacturing consistency increasingly work together. The Company’s current roadmap connects near-term capacity additions with a wider pipeline of molecules and derivatives, laying the groundwork for a portfolio built around more than volume alone.

The Operating Thesis

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Specialised Chemistry + Technical Capability + Application Knowledge + Manufacturing Consistency

03. Four Platforms. One Evolving Chemistry Story.

Acrylic Waterborne Emulsions

From Traditional Emulsions to Next-Generation Waterborne Chemistry

Ambani Orgochem is rapidly growing and expanding it’s specialty acrylic waterborne emulsions divisions, targeting applications across paints, coatings, adhesives, carpets, construction, textiles and paper.

Capacity Expansion

Rs 2,000 T/month → Rs 4,500 T/month | 2.25x planned capacity

The ongoing Tarapur MIDC expansion aims to strengthen manufacturing scale and support applications including waterproofing, pressure-sensitive adhesives, carpet binders and road infrastructure amongst others.

STRATEGIC FOCUS | Scaling capacity. Advancing formulations. Unlocking application-led opportunities.

Salicylic Acid & Derivatives

Beyond the Core Molecule. Into Higher-Value Chemistry.

Building on its in-house salicylic acid manufacturing capability, Ambani Orgochem is expanding into value-added derivatives for potential applications in cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals.

Capacity Roadmap

- Rs 40 → Rs 200 T/month

- Planned 5 x expansion

Development Pipeline

- 12+ salicylate molecules

- Selected molecules progressing towards plant trials

The identified pipeline includes octyl, 2-ethylhexyl, cyclohexyl, amyl, benzyl, isopropyl, hexyl, heptyl, homo-menthyl, sakura, iso-amyl and iso-butyl salicylates.

STRATEGIC FOCUS | Moving downstream. Broadening the molecule portfolio. Pursuing higher-value opportunities.

Peroxide Derivatives

Expanding the Molecule Playbook—and Strengthening the Input Chain

With 20+ existing products, specialised manufacturing infrastructure and in-house R&D, Ambani Orgochem is expanding its peroxide portfolio for polymer processing, composites, rubber, elastomers and other industrial applications.

Product Innovation

- 5 additional peroxide molecules under development

Backward Integration

- 2 critical raw materials under in-house development

The Company has developed di-tert-amyl peroxide (DTA) through in-house R&D. Pilot trials for the two raw materials are nearing completion; these inputs could potentially support Rs 6 additional peroxide molecules, subject to validation and commercial assessment.

STRATEGIC FOCUS | Expanding molecular capabilities. Securing critical inputs. Building a more resilient platform.

Metal Octoates

Established Chemistry. Expanding Industrial Relevance.

Ambani Orgochem’s cobalt, zirconium and calcium octoates serve coatings, composites, printing and woodcare applications, including paint driers, FRP accelerators, inks and wood preservation.

The Company is focused on product innovation, deeper industrial engagement and expanding global reach—reinforcing its application-led specialty chemistry offering.

STRATEGIC FOCUS | Deepening product expertise. Expanding market reach. Strengthening application-led differentiation.

04. Management Perspective

Turning capability into value

“The next chapter for Ambani Orgochem is about converting years of preparation into a more differentiated chemistry platform. On a consolidated basis, H1 FY27 reflects encouraging business momentum, with Net Revenue from Operations rising 54.87% YoY to ₹171.22 crore, EBITDA increasing 43.00% to ₹11.32 crore, and Net Profit surging 1,709.33% to ₹3.45 crore. EPS also rose 1,514.46% YoY to ₹4.02, reflecting a significant improvement over the corresponding period last year.

Across our businesses, we are working to deepen product capabilities, expand downstream opportunities and strengthen the technical and manufacturing foundations behind our offerings. Our focus is on building chemistry that is harder to replicate, where application understanding, process discipline and consistent quality matter alongside the molecule itself.”

Rs Mr. Rakesh H. Shah, Managing Director, Ambani Orgochem Limited

“The past few years were about building the foundation. The next phase is about converting that foundation into value.”

About Ambani Orgochem Limited

Ambani Orgochem Limited, incorporated in 1985, is a super-specialty chemicals-focused company engaged in the manufacturing, processing, importing, supplying and exporting of high-performance Peroxide Derivatives, Salicylic Acid & Salicylates, Metal Octoates, and Eco-Friendly Acrylic Coatings & Adhesives.

With over four decades of experience, the Company serves domestic & international markets with high-performance, environmentally friendly solutions aligned with sustainable development goals.

Disclaimer/Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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