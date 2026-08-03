OVAL Projects Engineering Delivers 114% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Unexecuted Order Book Stands at RS. 525.01 Cr

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: OVAL Projects Engineering Limited (BSE - SME: 544498), is a specialized Infrastructure services provider and O&M company serving India's Oil & Gas sector, executing upstream gas gathering systems, cross-country pipelines, City Gas Distribution networks, and civil infrastructure across 10+ Indian states. The Company announced its business update for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY 2026-27).

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Q1 FY27 Business Update

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* Strong Revenue Growth | ₹18.00 Crore Revenue, Up 114.29% YoY

Q1 FY27 update reflects strong execution momentum compared to ₹8.40 Crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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* Healthy Order Visibility | ₹818.68 Crore Total Order Book

Of the total order book, ₹514.27 Crore remains unexecuted, providing revenue visibility for the coming years.

* New Business Pipeline | ₹100.00 Crore Tenders Participated

Based on historical success rates, the Company expects to convert approximately 60% of the tender pipeline into orders.

Management Perspective & Outlook

Mr. Goutam Debnath, Chairman and Managing Director of Oval Projects Engineering Limited, said:

"Q1 FY27 witnessed strong execution momentum, with revenue growing 114.29% YoY to ₹18.00 Crore. Our total order book stands at ₹818.68 Crore, with an unexecuted order book of ₹514.27 Crore, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming years.

While the Company has historically maintained a healthy order win ratio and strong execution capabilities, our approach towards new orders is becoming more selective. We are placing greater emphasis on cash flow discipline and the quality of the order book, rather than pursuing order book growth alone. This approach reflects our focus on addressing investor expectations and building a more balanced execution pipeline.

Going forward, our priority will be to maintain healthy cash flows alongside a strong order book, while selectively pursuing opportunities that align with our execution capabilities and financial objectives."

About OVAL Projects Engineering Limited

OVAL Projects Engineering Limited is a specialized infrastructure services and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) company catering primarily to India's Oil & Gas sector. With over a decade of execution experience, the Company provides end-to-end infrastructure solutions spanning design & engineering, procurement, construction, testing & commissioning, and O&M services.

The Company has established a strong execution track record across 10+ states, having completed 100+ projects and over 600 km of pipeline infrastructure. Its capabilities extend across upstream gas gathering systems, cross-country pipelines, City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, and civil infrastructure.

Backed by long-standing relationships with leading PSUs and government entities, OVAL has built a strong base of repeat business, with a 70% repeat order rate. The Company continues to scale its operations through a robust order book, diversified project pipeline, and growing execution capabilities.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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