VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: With high end smartphones and tech innovation getting cheaper - consumers begin to move from buying the latest and ‘greatest’ Apple products to those giving good value and the likes – Ovantica delivers in meeting such demand. Available to order for those looking to purchase Apple’s latest flagship in the shape of a Pro model, complete with titanium finish, Pro processing power and outstanding camera system at a fraction of the price of a new iPhone 15 Pro, Ovantica has in now got iPhone 15 Pro models on hand and ready to be ordered from its refurbished offerings. The iPhone 15 Pro truly is a remarkable flagship. Running on the brand new Apple A17 Pro chip, the smartphone features Apple’s ‘titanium-touting’ Pro finish, a dedicated and new 'action button', a revolutionary camera arrangement, along with the brand new 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and adaptive refresh rates of up to 120 Hz.

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Buy Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro at a Lower Price

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If consumers want flagship performance without having to Shell out money for a new high end smart phones, then a refurbished phone might be their cup of tea. The Ovantica iPhone 15 Pro section of their iPhone listings section shows several variations available in the different storage options in addition to device specifications for different grades. Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro models are listed for as little as 55,999 Rupees , and Ovantica sells their 128GB “Superb” grade of the iPhone 15 Pro from 52,999 Rupees depending on stock and configuration.

A17 Pro Performance for Everyday and Professional Use

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Among many great features the iPhone 15 Pro comes with the biggest selling point is the A17 Pro Chip. Crafted by Apple for Pro quality performance with a new 6-core CPU with 6 cores to 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a new 6-core GPU and new16-coreNeural Engine to accelerate graphics intensive gaming and Pro apps by bringing 2x faster 3D graphics with hardware-accelerate dray tracing. All this is reflected in every user's experience with swift multitask in, high powered gaming, fast video editing or simply day-to-day responsiveness, plus ongoing support from Apples expanding ecosystem of software. This is why a used iPhone 15 Pro should definitely be on the cards when considering future tech needs.

Titanium Design and ProMotion Display

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro model is also an option to consider in 2023 with the addition of the titanium build. The titanium frame ensures a premium feel and appearance and keeps the handset lightweight with its 187-gram form factor and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The display of the iPhone 15 Pro ProMotion uses this technology which automatically adapts from 10Hz to 120Hz for smoother scrolling between websites and smoother animations in apps.

Refurbished Doesn't Mean Compromising on Quality

According to Ovantica, it puts each refurbished iPhone 15 Pro through a 47 point quality check process before they are made available to the customer. Each of Ovantica's listings comes with condition grades like Superb, Good and Fair, providing customers with expectations for each device's cosmetic condition. Current Ovantica listings also feature a 1-year warranty with a 7 day return policy (provided terms and conditions are met) and its devices sometimes include certified quality reports along with data about its battery so customers can make a more educated decision about its condition before purchasing.

A Smarter Way to Own a Pro iPhone

Ovantica now stocking refirbished iPhone 15 Pro models The refurbished smartphone sector has seen increased consumer interest from those looking for top-notch technology but don’t want to spend More. Many have opted against an expensive newer generation flagship model and instead looked for a fully restored, previous-generation Pro model packed with the power and the premium design and features consumers desire. Those shopping for ”buy refurbished iPhone 15 Pro” deals online should investigate the new stock of Apple iPhones at Ovantica which is now available in a variety of storage sizes and cosmetic grade options, depending on stock and specification, consumers should be sure to visit the exact product page for more details. With Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, users can still get industry leading specs with its A17 Pro chip and a titanium design, with ProMotion display and fantastic camera systems available on many older-generation iPhones – the refurbishment marketplace from Ovantica presents excellent value for consumers eager to access flagship features at a more affordable price point.

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