Over 10,000 Runners Join Aadhar Prime GreenFit Half Marathon; Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Jaipur MP Manju Sharma Flag Off the Event

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9: Even before the first rays of sunlight, Jaipur’s streets came alive with thousands of runners participating in the Aadhar Prime GreenFit Half Marathon. More than 10,000 runners from 17 Indian states and overseas came together to champion the message, “Healthy India, Green India, Clean India—A People’s Movement.”

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- Enthusiastic participation across the 21K, 10K and 5K races and the 3K Fun Run | Winners awarded prize money exceeding ₹2.55 lakh

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Organised by GreenFit Foundation, the marathon was powered by Khandelwal Heart Institute and co-powered by GCL Dreams, with significant participation from Jaipur Municipal Corporation and support from FORTI.

GreenFit Foundation Founder Virendra Singh said the marathon was flagged off by Chief Guest and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, alongside Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, senior military officer from the South Western Command P.S. Shekhawat, and Ujjwal Poonia of Aadhar Prime.

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Other prominent attendees included Ravi Singhal of GCL Dreams, Sanjay Khandelwal of Khandelwal Heart Institute, and Bollywood singer Ravindra Upadhyay.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that the Fit India and Swachh Bharat campaigns are driven by public participation. She emphasised that a healthy body supports a healthy mind and that maintaining clean surroundings is equally essential for a healthy life. She encouraged everyone to make fitness a part of their daily routine and fulfil their responsibility towards environmental conservation. She also called for greater awareness and collective action to turn health, cleanliness and environmental protection into a people’s movement.

As part of the marathon’s green initiative, every participant was presented with a sapling. The organisers said the event aimed to encourage running while making healthy living and environmental conservation a part of everyday life. Participants pledged to nurture their saplings and carry forward the message of a greener future.

The 21K, 10K and 5K races, along with the 3K Fun Run, witnessed enthusiastic participation. Winners were awarded total prize money exceeding ₹2.55 lakh.

Race Results

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