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Home / Business / Over 3.2 crore ITRs filed, 1.3 crore refund claims received: Sitharaman on Income Tax Day

Over 3.2 crore ITRs filed, 1.3 crore refund claims received: Sitharaman on Income Tax Day

She said the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025 has simplified the law by reorganising it, reducing uncertainty and lowering compliance costs

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: ANI file
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said more than 3.2 crore income tax returns have been filed, nearly 94 per cent verified, and 60 per cent processed, along with it, over 1.3 crore refund claims have been received during the current filing season as on July 21.

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Speaking at the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, Sitharaman said the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025 has simplified the law by reorganising it, reducing uncertainty and lowering compliance costs.

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However, the minister urged the tax department to focus on five priorities, the 5Rs of a responsive tax governance — Recognise, Respond, Redress, Reflect, and Reform.

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Under these 5Rs, the department must recognise every taxpayer’s concern promptly, acknowledging that all grievances deserve timely attention, she said. They should respond with clarity, courtesy and empathy, ensuring taxpayers receive meaningful communication at each stage. 3.

At the same time, the tax department must redress genuine grievances fairly and within defined timelines, delivering timely and reasoned resolutions, said Sitharaman, adding that the department should also reflect on the root causes of recurring grievances, using complaints as an opportunity for institutional learning.

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Lastly, she noted that the tax department should focus on reform the processes, systems and procedures continuously so that similar grievances become increasingly rare.

The minister expressed happiness that the department disposed of 94 per cent of nearly 78,000 grievances received through Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRMS) in the last FY 2025-26.

She highlighted that average disposal time fell from 57 to 28 days, and grievances resolved within 21 days rose to 67 per cent. In addition, through the e-Nivaran platform, 95 per cent of the 3.5 lakh grievances were disposed, with average disposal time declining to 42 days.

Furthermore, she noted that the e-filing portal has significantly strengthened this filing season with expanded computing capacity, storage, bandwidth and also network infrastructure. These efforts enabled the portal to handle more than 1 crore taxpayer interactions in a single day, with daily interactions reaching around 1.6 crore at peak.

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