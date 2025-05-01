Over 3,100 international traders from 111 countries participated in Iran Expo 2025

Tehran [Iran], May 1 (ANI): Iran Expo 2025 demonstrated the country's increasing significance in international trade markets, which witnessed over 3,100 traders from 111 nations, the media secretariat of Iran Expo 2025 said in a release.

The event demonstrated exceptional synergy between government and private sector efforts to develop non-oil exports, the release added.

It further added that the exhibition marked significant growth from the previous year's attendance of 2,400 traders from 94 countries. Interest from domestic companies was unprecedented, with over 1,200 top export-oriented firms registering across six product categories.

Due to space limitations at the Tehran International Exhibition Centre, only about 800 companies could be accommodated.

International interest similarly exceeded expectations, with more than 4,300 traders confirming registration.

Given Tehran's limited hotel capacity, invitations were sent to over 3,000 traders, most of whom arrived to participate in the exhibition.

The event's significance was underscored by the attendance of 36 ministers of trade, commerce, and industry, 24 deputy ministers, 30 presidents of chambers of commerce, and 98 heads of specialized trade associations.

Many delegations arrived specifically to sign contracts, demonstrating the growing global demand for Iranian products.

"The volume of export contracts signed during Iran Expo has increased significantly," noted the organising committee, highlighting the event's crucial role in facilitating export processes and creating new avenues for cooperation.

The exhibition has also provided a platform for attracting foreign investment and technology transfer.

The exhibition showcased numerous promising contracts in sectors including food products, food industry machinery, mining, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and knowledge-based products.

The release added that many agreements have already progressed beyond Memoranda of Understanding to implementation phases.

This year's event featured improved organisation in all aspects, from the opening ceremony to the execution of business-to-business, government-to-government, and business-to-government meetings.

"Iran Expo is not merely a trade-focused exhibition, but a comprehensive platform for cultural, economic, and industrial exchange between Iran and other countries," stated the Media Secretariat in its release.

The event provides domestic companies with opportunities to introduce their brands globally while giving foreign businesses access to new trade opportunities and potential Iranian partners.

Under Iran's 13th Administration, with the First Vice President chairing its Policy-Making Council, the release added that the expo has received full government support, with all state institutions aligning with this national project.

The release added that the concurrent hosting of the Africa Summit alongside Iran Expo 2025 created additional opportunities to expand Iran's economic ties with the African continent, allowing African business leaders to directly engage with Iranian products while providing Iranian companies strategic access to African markets. (ANI)

