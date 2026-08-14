Over 34 lakh candidates register on FutureSkills PRIME; 86%+ from Tier 2, 3 cities: MeitY

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Over 34 lakh candidates have registered on the FutureSkills PRIME portal, with 13 lakh earning certifications and 86 per cent of candidates coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, according to data shared by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).

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FutureSkills Prime is a digital skilling initiative by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) and MeitY that offers industry aligned courses. Over 23 lakh received training for various courses -- including 41 per cent women.

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In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the data in Lok Sabha on Wednessday. "Resource Centres (RCs) have trained 32,700+ Government officials, 2,367 trainers and 40,400+ candidates under more than 420+ bootcamps," the release added further.

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Apart from this, over 33,000 candidates have been trained under the initiative in the North Eastern and Himalayan region, including Sikkim, with more than 16,000 candidates earning certifications.

Additionally, NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) centres have trained more than 4,000 government officials, including over 500 from Sikkim, and more than 5,400 candidates through bootcamps.

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Further, "SSC-NASSCOM has signed MoUs with 17 State Governments (including Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh) and 2000+ academic institutions/universities (including 14 from North Eastern & Himalayan region) for adoption of FSP courses into academic curricula under the provisions of the National Credit Framework (NCrF)," the release said.

The release further noted that India ranks among the leading countries in AI adoption, preparedness and ecosystem development and accounts for around 20 per cent of the global semiconductor design workforce.

"Ministries and Departments in partnership with industry and with active contribution from academia and R&D institutions are implementing flagship programmes to promote digital literacy, employability and skills in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Drone Technology, Cloud Computing and Semiconductor Design," the Ministry noted in the release. (ANI)

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