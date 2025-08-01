DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Over 4000 Students Participate in 'Aadi Perukku' Celebration at Dr MGR Janaki Women's College

Over 4000 Students Participate in 'Aadi Perukku' Celebration at Dr MGR Janaki Women's College

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Over 4,000 students of Dr. MGR-Janaki Women's College celebrated Aadi Perukku, a Tamil festival observed on the eighteenth day of the Tamil month of Aadi to express gratitude for rivers. Donning half-sarees and sarees, students performed many traditional practices, capturing the essence of the occasion.

Advertisement

During the celebration, students participated in the 'mulaipari' worship, carrying earthen pots filled with sprouts from nine different types of grains and legumes. The girls floated lamps in a small pond, in a symbolic reenactment of the traditional practice typically performed in rivers. They enjoyed ‘chitrannam’, which included different varieties of rice such as lemon rice, tamarind rice, and coconut rice.

To add to the festivity, students performed traditional folk dances during the occasion and included ‘Devarattam,’ ‘Karakattam,’ ‘Puliyaattam,’ ‘Oyilattam,’ ‘Sakkaiyaattam,’ ‘Poikaal Kuthiraiyaattam,’ ‘Mayilattam,’ and Dance Drama. Special children also performed a dance, and students from Agaram took part in the occasion. Altogether it was a spectacular sight and replication of celebrations indigenous to villages.

Advertisement

“Preserving our tradition and knowing our roots is important for human race to progress and leave in peace. Celebrations like this will help younger generation know our 5000-year-old tradition and pass on it to future generation. This is our little attempt towards preserving the Tamil culture. Also, the ‘sandhai’ concept with stalls fully managed by students will help nurture their marketing and entrepreneurial skills” said Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR Janaki College for Women.

The event also featured experts discussing the social, cultural, and environmental significance of Aadi Perukku, as well as traditional practices, music, and dance forms of Tamil culture.

Advertisement

For more details, please visit: www.mgrjanaki.ac.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts