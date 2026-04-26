Over 51.8 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered on April 25: Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): More than 51.8 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered across the country on Saturday, April 25, as the government stepped up measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply amid the evolving situation in West Asia and disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said Sunday that LPG supply to domestic households has been prioritised, with no dry-outs reported at distributorships.

Advertisement

Online bookings have surged to about 98% on an industry basis, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have reached 94% to prevent diversion. The DAC is sent to the consumer's registered mobile number as an added safeguard.

Advertisement

The update comes as part of a coordinated response to maintain energy supply and maritime continuity in light of geopolitical tensions.

The Ministry assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG and urged people to avoid panic buying. "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability," the advisory said, while also asking people to rely only on official sources and avoid visiting distributors by using digital booking platforms instead.

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing situation, the government said it has ensured 100% supply to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG (transport). For commercial LPG, priority is being given to hospitals, educational institutions, pharma, steel, automobile, seed and agriculture sectors. Supply of 5 kg FTL cylinders to migrant labour has been doubled based on the average daily supply on March 2-3, 2026.

On the demand side, several rationalisation measures have been implemented, including enhancing refinery production, extending the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising supply to essential sectors. Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have also been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand, while the Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot additional coal to states for distribution to small and medium consumers.

The government has also asked states to facilitate new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers and to conserve energy in daily use.

To prevent hoarding and black marketing, states and Union Territories have been empowered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the LPG Control Order, 2000. All states and UTs have set up control rooms and district monitoring committees, with regular enforcement drives underway. More than 2,100 raids were conducted across the country on Saturday. PSU Oil Marketing Companies have carried out surprise inspections, imposing penalties on 310 LPG distributorships and suspending 70 distributorships till date. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)