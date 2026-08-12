DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Over 51 lakh households benefit under PM Surya Ghar, 28.4 lakh farm pumps solarised: Govt

Over 51 lakh households benefit under PM Surya Ghar, 28.4 lakh farm pumps solarised: Govt

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): More than 51.27 lakh households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, while 28.39 lakh irrigation pumps have been solarised under PM-KUSUM, the government said in a Lok Sabha reply on Wednesday, highlighting the expanding reach of decentralised solar energy schemes.

Advertisement

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said it is regularly reviewing the implementation of both schemes with states, power distribution companies, banks and other stakeholders and taking measures based on their feedback to improve implementation.

Advertisement

Under PM Surya Ghar, 51,27,843 households had benefited as of August 10, 2026, while 28,38,970 irrigation pumps had been solarised as of July 31, according to the reply.

Advertisement

The government said the schemes are demand-driven, with PM Surya Ghar primarily benefiting individual households and PM-KUSUM primarily benefiting individual farmer families.

Since 2023-24, a total of 1,14,502 MW of renewable energy capacity has been added across the country up to July 31, 2026, including 68,765.72 MW of ground-mounted solar, 21,864.62 MW of rooftop solar and 4,116.89 MW under off-grid solar/PM-KUSUM.

Advertisement

The state-wise data shows significant variation in implementation. Gujarat recorded the highest total renewable energy capacity addition at 31,184.32 MW, followed by Rajasthan at 27,524.79 MW and Maharashtra at 17,390.32 MW during the period.

Higher central financial assistance has been provided under both PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM for north-eastern states, hilly states and Union Territories, and island Union Territories, which have relatively low renewable energy potential, the ministry said.

Under PM Surya Ghar, the Centre has released Rs 28,700.2 crore in financial assistance since 2023-24 up to August 10, 2026. Maharashtra received the highest amount at Rs 5,177.38 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 5,743.87 crore and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 4,891.93 crore.

Under PM-KUSUM, Rs 10,850.8 crore was released during 2023-24 to July 31, 2026, with Maharashtra receiving the highest amount at Rs 5,925.19 crore.

The Centre has also said it is promoting decentralised solar energy in regions with relatively low renewable energy potential, including Bihar and the Seemanchal region, so that these areas can also benefit from renewable energy.

The reply further mentioned that regular monitoring and regional review meetings will continue as part of efforts to improve implementation and expand the benefits of decentralised solar energy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts