Over 550 players compete at Manav Rachna International School Sector 14 in the 45th FDBA Badminton Championship

Faridabad, June 4, 2025: The 45th Open Faridabad District Badminton Championship 2025 concluded on 3rd June after four days of high-intensity badminton matches at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14. Organised by the Faridabad District Badminton Association (FDBA), the tournament brought together over 550 players across age groups, competing in singles, doubles, and mixed events. The championship was inaugurated on 31st May in the presence of Dr. Amit Bhalla, President, FDBA and Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI); Mr. Anand Mehta, Chairman, K. L. Mehta Institutions; Mr. Ravi Kalra, Senior Vice President, FDBA; Mr. Sanjay Sapra, General Secretary, FDBA; Mr. Agam Talwar, Director – Sports Collaboration & Initiatives, MREI; and Mr. Hemant Sharma, Joint Secretary, FDBA.

“This tournament is not just about matches,” said Dr. Amit Bhalla. “It’s about the energy, discipline, and drive we witness in these young athletes. Events of this scale sends out a strong message that sports truly matter.” Matches across age categories kept the courts buzzing with energy. The indoor badminton facilities at Manav Rachna Sports Academy, already known for nurturing student-athletes, provided the right setting for players to perform.“ What stood out this year was the sheer focus of the players,” shared Mr. Sanjay Sapra.

"What stood out this year was the sheer focus of the players," shared Mr. Sanjay Sapra.

"Across categories, we saw strong nerves, excellent footwork, and a hunger to win. That mindset defines champions."

