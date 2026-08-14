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Home / Business / Over 6,000 Voices, One Tribute: The Vidyashilp Community Marks India's 80th Independence Day with a Landmark Vande Mataram

Over 6,000 Voices, One Tribute: The Vidyashilp Community Marks India's 80th Independence Day with a Landmark Vande Mataram

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: The Vidyashilp Community came together to mark India's 80th Independence Day with a moving collective rendition of Vande Mataram, uniting more than 6,000 participants - over 4,000 students, 800 faculty and staff members, and more than 1,500 parents - on a single campus. The celebration coincides with the Government of India's year-long commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, observed from November 2025 to November 2026.

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More than a ceremonial event, the gathering reflected the Vidyashilp Community's belief in nurturing responsible, compassionate and globally minded citizens. Students, parents, teachers and staff stood together as one, transforming the occasion into a shared expression of pride, gratitude and belonging.

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What made the celebration distinctive was its scale and intent. Rather than a performance staged for an audience, the entire community participated in a collective tribute - making it one of the largest known renditions of Vande Mataram by a single school community on one campus. The event was professionally filmed; the film will be released around 15th August as the Vidyashilp Community's tribute to the spirit of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Director, Vidyashilp Education Group, said: "For us, this was never a performance - it was a promise. When 6,000+ members of the Vidyashilp Community stand shoulder to shoulder and sing Vande Mataram, our children learn something no classroom can teach: that they belong to something larger than themselves. As India completes 80 years of Independence, our tribute is to raise a generation that loves this country enough to serve it with integrity, empathy and courage.

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The initiative reinforces the Vidyashilp Community's conviction that education extends beyond academics, creating meaningful experiences that instill unity, respect and civic responsibility, and inspiring students to appreciate India's heritage while recognizing their role in shaping a more inclusive future.

As India celebrates 80 years of Independence, the Vidyashilp Community's Vande Mataram tribute stands as a reminder that schools play a vital role in shaping informed, responsible citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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