Over 7.8 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by August 31, setting new record

The Income Tax Department reported that, as of August 31, more than 7.8 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, marking a new record.

Advertisement

The revised statutory deadline for taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are exempt from audit ended on August 31.

Advertisement

“A record 7.8 Crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31, 2026,” the Income Tax Department said in a post on X, thanking taxpayers and tax professionals for their timely compliance.

Advertisement

The Finance Act, 2026, amended the Income-tax Act, 1961, to provide a modified return-filing schedule that included the August 31 deadline.

Under the amended framework, non-audit business and professional taxpayers were required to file their returns by August 31, while other taxpayers not falling under the designated groups had to file them by July 31.

Advertisement

The deadline for companies and taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited is October 31. For taxpayers covered by Section 92E’s transfer-pricing requirements, the deadline is November 30.

Compared with the July 31 deadline applicable to the majority of other non-audit individual taxpayers, the revised schedule essentially gives non-audit business and professional taxpayers an additional month.

In general, businesses whose total sales, turnover or gross receipts exceed Rs 1 crore must undergo a tax audit under Section 44AB. The threshold rises to Rs 10 crore when cash payments and receipts do not exceed 5 per cent of the corresponding totals. For professionals, the general audit threshold is gross receipts exceeding Rs 50 lakh, subject to additional requirements under the income-tax law.

Income earned between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, during the financial year 2025-26, is assessed under AY 2026-27.

Although the Income Tax Act, 2025, came into effect on April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department has clarified that returns for AY 2026-27 will continue to be governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Taxpayers can still file a belated return for AY 2026-27 until December 31, 2026, or until the assessment is completed, whichever is earlier.

If the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the late filing fee is Rs 1,000. For those with income exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the fee is Rs 5,000.