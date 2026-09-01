DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Over 7.8 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by August 31, setting new record

Over 7.8 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by August 31, setting new record

Income Tax Department says revised return-filing deadline for non-audit business and professional taxpayers ended on August 31

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:21 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Income Tax Department reported that, as of August 31, more than 7.8 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, marking a new record.

Advertisement

The revised statutory deadline for taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are exempt from audit ended on August 31.

Advertisement

“A record 7.8 Crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31, 2026,” the Income Tax Department said in a post on X, thanking taxpayers and tax professionals for their timely compliance.

Advertisement

The Finance Act, 2026, amended the Income-tax Act, 1961, to provide a modified return-filing schedule that included the August 31 deadline.

Under the amended framework, non-audit business and professional taxpayers were required to file their returns by August 31, while other taxpayers not falling under the designated groups had to file them by July 31.

Advertisement

The deadline for companies and taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited is October 31. For taxpayers covered by Section 92E’s transfer-pricing requirements, the deadline is November 30.

Compared with the July 31 deadline applicable to the majority of other non-audit individual taxpayers, the revised schedule essentially gives non-audit business and professional taxpayers an additional month.

In general, businesses whose total sales, turnover or gross receipts exceed Rs 1 crore must undergo a tax audit under Section 44AB. The threshold rises to Rs 10 crore when cash payments and receipts do not exceed 5 per cent of the corresponding totals. For professionals, the general audit threshold is gross receipts exceeding Rs 50 lakh, subject to additional requirements under the income-tax law.

Income earned between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, during the financial year 2025-26, is assessed under AY 2026-27.

Although the Income Tax Act, 2025, came into effect on April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department has clarified that returns for AY 2026-27 will continue to be governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Taxpayers can still file a belated return for AY 2026-27 until December 31, 2026, or until the assessment is completed, whichever is earlier.

If the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the late filing fee is Rs 1,000. For those with income exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the fee is Rs 5,000.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts