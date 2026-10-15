Over Seven Decades of Shaping Business Leaders: The XAT Legacy

Jamshedpur [Jharkhand, India], October 15: Few management entrance examinations in India can claim a history spanning more than 75 years. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), is one of them. As the country’s oldest MBA/PGDM entrance examination, XAT has remained relevant by evolving alongside the aspirations of candidates and the needs of management institutions.

A Test Built Around Judgement

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One feature that distinguishes XAT is its approach to assessing candidates. Alongside Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, XAT includes a dedicated Decision-Making section. Drawing on situations from personal and professional lives, this section asks candidates to think critically, weigh competing considerations, solve problems and prioritise before arriving at informed decisions. The underlying idea is to assess qualities that matter in future business leaders, beyond academic proficiency alone.

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The examination currently comprises approximately 95 questions to be answered in 180 minutes. It also includes a 20-question General Knowledge section, with eight questions on static GK and 12 on current affairs. This section carries no negative marking and does not contribute to the overall percentile or cutoff; it is considered only during selection for XLRI programmes. There are no sectional time limits in the main part of the test, allowing candidates to move between sections and choose the order in which they attempt questions. Since XAT is held in a single slot, score normalisation is not required.

A Network That Keeps Widening

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More than 250 B-schools accept XAT scores, including several highly ranked institutions and schools holding accreditations such as AACSB and AMBA. Conducted in over 100 test cities across India, XAT offers access to a wide range of MBA/PGDM programmes and specialisations, including emerging areas of management education.

The network continues to expand. The XAT website lists the Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics, Jaipur, as a new XAMI member institute. Six new associate institutes are also listed: Accman Institute of Management, Greater Noida; Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad; Dayananda Sagar Business School, Bangalore; Mahindra University, Hyderabad; Narayana Business School, Ahmedabad; and Sparsh Global Business School, Gurgaon.

Open to Candidates from Different Backgrounds

XAT is open to candidates with a recognised bachelor’s degree of at least three years, as well as students in their final year of graduation. There is no restriction on academic discipline. Over the years, many of India’s CEOs and CXOs have taken XAT as part of their journey towards management education.

Its January schedule gives aspirants additional preparation time after the major national management entrance examination. Much of the preparation overlaps with other MBA/PGDM entrance tests, although XAT’s Decision-Making section calls for focused practice. For candidates exploring management education, XAT therefore offers another meaningful route to a preferred B-school, alongside other entrance examinations. Its applicant pool also differs from those of other major tests.

Support Along the Way

XAT also provides preparation support through mock tests, webinars and dedicated preparation sessions. For XAT 2027, official mock tests have been offered during the registration period. The second edition, introduced in September, included two papers and a comparative rank analysis to help aspirants assess their preparation.

Registration for XAT 2027 remains open until December 6, 2026. The examination will take place on January 3, 2027, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

For further information about XAT 2027, visit https://xatonline.in

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