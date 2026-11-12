Overture Life’s DaVitri automated egg freezing tech enables higher embryo yield in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Hana Health, the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) arm of DSS Imagetech, today announced the exclusive India availability of DaVitri, an automated egg-freezing system developed by Overture Life. The demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies like IVF continues to rise in India. As more couples seek treatments for successful pregnancies and healthy births, advanced globally approved technologies are becoming essential to meeting this demand.

One such pioneering technology that Hana Health by DSS Imagetech has brought to India is Overture Life ’s DaVitri , an automated egg-freezing technology that gives embryologists greater precision and consistency in critical laboratory procedures. Oocyte vitrification, one of the most technically demanding steps in IVF, is a technique that preserves eggs through rapid freezing and requires careful handling, precise timing and controlled exposure to cryoprotectant solutions.

DaVitri automates key stages of this traditionally manual, time-sensitive process. By integrating automation with microfluidic technology and oocyte equilibration, the system simplifies oocyte vitrification workflows and enables laboratories to perform the process in a more controlled and uniform manner.

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“By automating routine and repetitive steps, DaVitri reduces the manual workload associated with vitrification, freeing up time that embryologists can instead dedicate to specialised laboratory procedures. As IVF laboratories manage growing workloads, automated technologies like these will be the game changers for India’s IVF industry,” said Mr. Ashim Ranjan Ghatak, Senior Vice President, IVF Division, Hana Health, DSS Imagetech.

“For a woman who has only five eggs to freeze, every one matters. Yet preserving those eggs still depends on an embryologist performing the same delicate, time-sensitive steps by hand, again and again. DaVitri brings precision and consistency to that process, giving embryologists more capacity without asking them to compromise the care each egg requires. Hana Health and DSS Imagetech understand the demands of India’s fertility clinics and have the relationships and expertise to bring this technology into everyday practice. Together, we’re putting that precision within reach of more clinics and the patients who depend on them,” said Hans Gangeskar, CEO of Overture Life.

Overture Life is automating the IVF laboratory , with the goal of making IVF more accessible and affordable worldwide. It advances automation in embryology to standardize laboratory procedures and optimize resources. DaVitri was recently nam ed as one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2026.

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About DSS Imagetech

DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the DSS Group, is a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Founded in 1998 with the philosophy ‘Inspired by Technology’, the New Delhi-based family-owned company delivers cutting-edge solutions, including microscopy, clinical diagnostics, medical equipment and R&D to researchers and clinicians across diverse life sciences and healthcare fields.

The firm is currently focused on expanding three divisions — Hana Health, which specialises in IVF; TulsaPro - a Canada-made non-invasive procedure to treat prostate disease that it distributes in India; and Seqlo, which makes real-time PCR-based food-testing kits. With an annual turnover exceeding INR 300 crore, the company employs over 200 professionals across 13 cities.

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About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that increase throughput and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations—including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection—Overture combines robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company’s DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in egg freezing, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture’s investors include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.

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