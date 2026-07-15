Own the Runway Look: The Exclusive SOIE x Miss Universe India Swimwear Collection is Officially Live

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New Delhi [India], July 15: The SOIE x Miss Universe India swimwear SS26 collection is officially live, bringing one of the season's most anticipated fashion collaborations to women across the country.

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As the Official Swimwear Partner of Miss Universe India 2025, SOIE introduced the collection on one of the most celebrated stages, where all 51 contestants appeared _walked the ramp in the designs during the national competition. Today, that same collection becomes available to women who admire confidence, elegance and contemporary style.

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The arrival of this collection SS26 marks a new chapter for SOIE - one where the glamour of the national stage meets personal moments of self-expression, travel, celebration and confidence.

A Collection Inspired by Presence and Confidence

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The Miss Universe India stage is a celebration of individuality, grace and self-assurance. These qualities shape the SOIE x Miss Universe India collection, creating a design language that feels refined, modern and expressive.

Every silhouette reflects a sense of ease. Every detail celebrates confidence. The collection captures the energy of women who embrace their individuality and carry themselves with poise.

For SOIE, confidence begins with comfort. The brand's EASE philosophy - "Engineered Comfort that #StaysWithYou Beneath everything, there is EASE" - remains central to the collection, creating designs that allow women to feel comfortable, elegant and entirely themselves.

The Ramp Is Yours

At the centre of SOIE x Miss Universe India Collection SS26 lies a simple idea: every woman deserves her own spotlight. Every woman has imagined what it feels like to walk the ramp. But confidence isn't defined by a runway. For some, it's walking to the pool without hesitation. For others, it's finally taking that beach trip. And for many, it's simply getting dressed each morning and feeling completely, quietly themselves.

The collection celebrates those moments with confidence, elegance, and ease.

The Glamour of the Stage

The SOIE x Miss Universe India SS26 collection carries the beauty and sophistication that made the national stage so memorable.

This is ideal for women who appreciate contemporary fashion, the collection blends modern aesthetics with effortless style, creating pieces that feel elevated and timeless. Whether it is a resort escape, a beach holiday, or a special celebration, the collection brings a sense of occasion to every moment.

Now Available

The SOIE x Miss Universe India SS26 collection is now available on the SOIE website.

Explore the collection that captured attention on one of the India's most celebrated stages because some collection simply make a statement.

and discover designs created for women who appreciate elegance, beauty, and modern style.

Because some collections simply make a statement.

The memorable ones make every woman feels like the spotlight belongs to her.

And this season, the ramp is yours.

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