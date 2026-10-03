Oxford University Press and Canva Join Hands to Empower Future-Ready Learners

New partnership brings complimentary Canva Education access to OUP partner schools, positioning students to master the creative and technical skills that will define their future

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

In a significant step towards building future-ready classrooms, Oxford University Press (OUP), a leading education publisher with a longstanding commitment to advancing learning, today announced a strategic collaboration with Canva, the world’s leading all-in-one visual communication platform. The collaboration brings together OUP’s pedagogical expertise and trusted educational content with Canva’s intuitive creative tools to embed design thinking and digital creativity into classroom learning through OUP’s revised Keyboard computer science series.

Advertisement

Oxford University Press partners with Canva to empower future-ready learners

As rapid advances in automation and visual communication reshape how current and future generations learn, work and create, schools are moving beyond traditional instruction to build skills that prepare students for the future. Reflecting this shift, the collaboration brings together OUP’s decades of pedagogical expertise with Canva’s intuitive, industry-leading visual communication platform. Through the textbook series, students gain hands-on opportunities to develop digital creativity, communication and design skills, aligned with the aspirations of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Advertisement

Under the partnership, all OUP partner schools adopting the Keyboard series will receive complimentary access to Canva Education, providing teachers and students with hands-on access to professional-grade design tools in the classroom. A key highlight is the integration of Canva-based projects across Keyboard and OUP’s other computer science series, Reboot!, for Grades 3 to 8, with Reboot! available through the Oxford Educate platform.

Sukanta Das, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India, said, “At Oxford University Press, we are committed to developing educational resources that prepare learners to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. By embedding Canva into the curriculum, OUP and Canva are empowering students to think like creators from an early age, using technology to imagine, design and bring their ideas to life. Together, we aim to equip learners not only with technical knowledge, but also with the critical digital, communication and problem-solving skills essential for the future and envisioned by NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework.”

"At Canva, our mission is to empower the world to design, and education is at the very heart of that goal. We are thrilled to collaborate with Oxford University Press to bring together their rich legacy of trusted educational content and Canva Education's intuitive visual communication tools. Together, we are making it easier than ever for educators and students to create highly engaging, interactive learning experiences." - Megan Townes, APAC Lead, Canva Education.

Featuring age-appropriate templates, including presentations, logos, flyers, websites and social media content, these projects encourage students to apply their learning in meaningful, real-world contexts while building creativity, digital literacy and visual communication skills. The collaboration broadens the impact beyond a single series, extending creative digital learning across OUP India’s wider learning ecosystem.

Designed for young learners from Grades 1 to 8, the Keyboard series combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on application, covering everything from foundational digital productivity to advanced areas like Python coding, AI, machine learning, IoT, big data, and AR/VR, making computer science engaging and interactive. Aligned with NEP 2020's emphasis on experiential, competency-based, and interdisciplinary learning, the series helps students build confidence in using technology while developing essential digital skills for the 21st century.

In addition to student resources, Canva will conduct a series of teacher-training sessions and webinars for OUP user schools, equipping educators to effectively lead design-based, visually driven learning into classroom instruction.

With technology continuing to reshape education and the workplace, the OUP-Canva partnership represents a significant step toward empowering learners with the digital fluency, creativity, and computational thinking skills required to thrive in the future.

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is one of the world's largest university presses with a wide global presence. It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one visual communication platform, empowering individuals, educators, and organizations to design, collaborate, and communicate visually through an easy-to-use online platform. Canva Education is designed specifically for schools and educators, providing tools that foster creativity, collaboration, and digital skills development in the classroom.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)