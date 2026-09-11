OXO Planet Crosses 70 Adventure Projects and 300 Installations Across India and Nepal

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: OXO Planet, the adventure and recreational infrastructure brand of Oxo Consultants Private Limited, has crossed more than 70 projects and 300 activity installations across 25+ states and union territories, with projects spanning India and Nepal.

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Its recent work includes a high-altitude zipline tour in Arunachal Pradesh, climbing and tactical training facilities for the armed forces, a 36,000 sq ft adventure campus inside a Hyderabad school, and an adventure park engineered for the demanding coastal conditions of Mundra, Gujarat.

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OXO Planet works across the complete project lifecycle — from concept development and structural engineering to fabrication, installation, commissioning and operator training. Its founding team has worked in the adventure sector since 2009; the company was incorporated in its present form in 2019.

“Adventure looks like play from the outside, but underneath it is structural engineering,” said Mohit Gupta, Founder, OXO Planet. “Every zipline profile, climbing wall foundation and braking system has to be worked out before fabrication begins. The same engineering discipline applies whether the user is a tourist, a school student or a Special Forces trainee.”

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Among the company’s technically distinctive recent projects is the Fong Fong Ma Adventure Zone at Jang Falls, Tawang, developed for the PWD, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Built at an altitude of around 2,900 metres, the project comprises three zipline sections with plan spans of approximately 410 m, 390 m and 320 m, a combined 1,120 metres.

The location presented an unusual execution challenge. The zipline crosses a river gorge adjoining an operational hydel facility, and construction materials had to be moved across the gorge using specially rigged lines even before the first tower could be erected.

Defence and paramilitary projects form another important part of the company’s portfolio. For 9 Para SF, OXO Planet completed an 18 m-high climbing facility with 18 climbing lanes, along with slithering, rappelling and tactical training systems.

For the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the requirement was very different: a fully bolted, foundation-free 12 m × 8 m portable climbing wall designed to be dismantled, transported and reinstalled at another location. The system has already been relocated from Khurda in Odisha to Auli in Uttarakhand.

The same engineering approach is increasingly being used in civilian environments.

At Sreenidhi International School, Hyderabad, OXO Planet developed a 36,000 sq ft in-campus adventure facility comprising a multi-activity tower, multi-floor ropes course and children’s obstacle course. The facility forms part of the school’s sports infrastructure and includes auto belay systems on climbing elements.

At Mundra, Gujarat, the company delivered an adventure park for Adani Ports and SEZ, engineered for wind speeds of up to 180 km/h — a critical consideration for a large recreational structure in a coastal environment.

In the hospitality sector, OXO Planet developed nine adventure activities across approximately 1.2 acres at Maira Resort & Convention Center in Raipur. The project was completed in three months, and the company has since been commissioned for another property of the same client in Kanha.

Its international work includes a 500-metre roller coaster zipline through forest terrain for Ban Jungle Adventure in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Across its projects, OXO Planet uses certified equipment and components from manufacturers including Edelrid, Petzl, Kong, Head Rush and CAMP, supported by original manufacturer test documentation where applicable.

The company follows a documented project process covering site assessment, design development, structural engineering, pre-installation verification, installation, commissioning and staff training.

It has also published guidance for project owners on how to evaluate an adventure infrastructure company, including the standards, engineering documentation, material certifications and load-test records buyers should review before awarding a project.

“Adventure tourism and active recreation are growing rapidly in India, but the engineering and safety systems supporting that growth need to keep pace,” Gupta said. “State governments, resorts, schools and corporates are all investing in these facilities. Our message to buyers is simple: ask for the engineering file, not just the price.”

He added, “The projects that will still be operating safely years from now are the ones where the difficult questions were answered before fabrication started.”

With active projects across India and Nepal, OXO Planet is working to bring infrastructure-grade engineering, documentation and lifecycle management into the adventure and recreational sector.

More information is available at OXO Planet.

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