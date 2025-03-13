DT
Ozrit Announces Expansion into AI & ML Development

New Delhi [India], March 13: Ozrit, one of India's leading web development companies, is expanding its focus to include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) application development. With the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions across industries, Ozrit is leveraging its expertise to develop intelligent automation tools, predictive analytics, and AI-driven customer engagement solutions.
ANI
Updated At : 12:42 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
VMPL

The company's new AI and ML services aim to help businesses streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive innovation through data-driven technologies.

New AI & ML Service Offerings

Ozrit's expansion includes a suite of AI-driven services designed to support a range of business applications:

-AI Development - Custom AI solutions for automation and efficiency enhancement.

- ML Development - Machine Learning models for data analysis and predictive insights.

- ChatGPT Solutions - AI-powered conversational solutions for customer engagement.

- AI Chatbot Development - Smart chatbots for customer support and business automation.

- Large Language Model (LLM) Solutions - AI-based content generation and natural language processing.

- Generative AI - AI-driven creative automation for content and business workflows.

"The integration of AI and ML into business processes is no longer optional--it's essential for staying competitive," said Bharath Gupta, CEO of Ozrit. "Our expertise in digital solutions positions us well to deliver AI-powered applications that provide meaningful insights and automation, helping businesses adapt to the evolving technological landscape."

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

Ozrit's transition into AI & ML development reflects its ongoing commitment to technological advancement. By integrating AI capabilities into its offerings, the company aims to cater to industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, finance, and enterprise automation.

Global Presence and Expertise

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Ozrit has a growing international presence with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, New York (USA), London (UK), and Ottawa (Canada). The company has developed more than 1,000 applications and 4,000 websites, serving a global clientele of over 3,000 businesses with a team of 500+ professionals.

For further information about Ozrit's AI and ML solutions, visit Ozrit.com

About Ozrit

Ozrit is a leading digital solutions provider specializing in web development, mobile applications, and AI-driven innovation. Recognized as one of India's top web development company, Ozrit continues to push the boundaries of technology to help businesses scale and optimize their operations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)









