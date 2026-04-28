P.C. Chandra Jewellers presents Visionaari Awards, a tribute to the women who lead, inspire and create

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28: P.C. Chandra Jewellers, in association with Fever FM, proudly unveiled the Visionaari Awards--a purpose-led initiative designed to recognise and celebrate women who are not only achieving success but also creating meaningful impact across society.

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The Visionaari Awards spotlight stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership, bringing together women who are shaping the future across diverse domains. The platform honours excellence across 5 categories--Entrepreneur/Startup, Budding Sports Stars, Social Impact Achievers, Impactful Individual, and the special category, Men Behind Her Success.

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Participation was driven through an integrated radio and digital campaign, attracting nominations from across the country. Entries were evaluated by distinguished multi-city jury panels, comprising respected voices from diverse fields.

The Delhi jury included Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Mona Jaiswal, Suhani Jain, Himanshi Singh, Renuka Panwar, Sherry Singh, Reeti Sahayi, Rouble Nagi, Dorris Francis, Jinnie Chugh, Nisha Mishra, Sufiya Sufi, Somnath Babbar, and Ajay Sangwan.

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The Bangalore jury featured Suhasini Suresh, Sulekha Dey, Balasree Viswanathan, Anushree Acharya, Sowmya Prabhakar, Sunitha Ganesh, Mahima Verma, Anusha Bharadwaj, Jacintha Jayachandran, Vipasha Devi Tilak, Dr. Nilam Pandya, Jennifer Sharma, Rama Thakur, Veena Shetty, and Manoj Sharma.

The Mumbai jury comprised Bhakti Mehta, Radhika Nihalani, Pooja Jauhari, Anu Ranjan, Avantika Bahuguna, Sarika, Diva Dipti, Anisha Anand, Leena Mhatre, Neeral Trivedi, Binaisha M. Surti, Madhu Mallah, Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Jatana, and Prateek Sinha.

A total of 45 winners were honoured across 3 cities, with 15 winners per city, recognising excellence, growth, and measurable impact over the past year.

Conceptualised to salute the courage and strength of women, the initiative celebrates their unwavering ability to balance personal and professional roles, while continuing to inspire change.

Each winner was recognised as a "Jewel of Jewels," reflecting the brand's legacy of celebrating timeless brilliance. The awards culminated in grand ceremonies, bringing together achievers, industry leaders, and influencers on one powerful platform.

Speaking on the initiative, a spokesperson from P.C. Chandra Jewellers shared, "Visionaari Awards is not just about recognition--it is about building a community of women who inspire and uplift. Much like our jewellery, these women represent strength, beauty, and enduring value."

With plans to establish Visionaari as an annual property, the initiative aims to continue amplifying powerful stories and fostering a growing network of changemakers.

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