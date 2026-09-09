DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / PAC hears views of Finance, Health Ministry officials on audit observation over short transfer of cess collections to designated funds

PAC hears views of Finance, Health Ministry officials on audit observation over short transfer of cess collections to designated funds

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday heard views of the Finance Ministry and Health Ministry officials on ‘short transfer of levies and cess collections to designated funds’ based on a para of a CAG report released earlier this year.

Congress MP KC Venugopal, who chairs PAC, told ANI later that the cess and levies have to be collected for a specific project to spent on that project.

Advertisement

He said it should be deposited in the reserve fund. “But here they deposited it in the consolidated fund. So, PAC has done an examination on that,” he said.

Advertisement

The examination was based on Para 3.3.1 of CAG Report No. 6 of 2026 on “Short transfer of levies and cess collections to designated funds”.

The Consolidated Fund is the government's main account into which most government revenues are deposited, while designated or reserve funds are meant for specific purposes.

Advertisement

The selection of additional subjects for examination by the Committee during the year 2026-27 was also on the agenda of the PAC meeting.

Venugoal said major issues will be taken up and will be circulated.

The meeting’s agenda also included consideration and adoption of the draft report on the “Construction of Indo China Border Roads by Border Roads Organisation” based on C&AG Report No. 5 of 2017.

Venugopal said the report will be placed in Parliament.  (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts