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Home / Business / Packaging sector gains importance as India expands global trade ties: Jitin Prasada

Packaging sector gains importance as India expands global trade ties: Jitin Prasada

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ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Thursday said India's growing network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed economies is creating major opportunities for the country's packaging sector as demand rises globally for Indian-made products.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Institute of Packaging's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Mumbai, Prasada said packaging was becoming increasingly important as India strengthened its role in global trade and emerging technologies.

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"Through the various Free Trade Agreements that have been signed with the developed world, and with India playing a highly significant role in areas such as technology, AI and several emerging sectors, packaging has become very important," Prasada said.

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The minister said India was producing world-class products across sectors, and packaging would play a key role in improving its global reach and acceptance.

"Whether it is our food grains, defence products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals or FMCG products, India is producing world-class products across sectors, and packaging has a very important contribution in that," he said.

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Prasada said the packaging sector was receiving strong policy attention under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The packaging sector is extremely important and is receiving strong attention under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Emphasising quality standards, the minister said Indian products must be globally recognised for their quality and presentation.

He added that institutions such as the Indian Institute of Packaging would play a bigger role in the coming years as India moves towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

"And that work is being carried out here through our institute. In the coming years, its importance will grow even further," Prasada said.

The Indian Institute of Packaging is celebrating its Foundation Day as part of its Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations, marking 60 years of the institute. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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