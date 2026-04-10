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Home / Business / Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar laud Vidisha Pandey’s IFAC folk initiative Harshit in Mumbai

Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar laud Vidisha Pandey’s IFAC folk initiative Harshit in Mumbai

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PTI
Updated At : 11:26 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Harshit – Experience the Joy of Indian Arts, an Indian folk and tribal art exhibition organised by the Indian Folk Art Corridor (IFAC), opened on April 6 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery and will continue until April 11. Founded by Vidisha Pandey, IFAC is a UAE-based initiative dedicated to promoting Indian folk, tribal and traditional arts. The exhibition marked IFAC’s first showcase in India.

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The exhibition was lauded by Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar, along with Prof. Him Kumar Chatterjee, Vice Chancellor, Sir J.J. School of Arts, Architecture and Design, veteran actor-sculptor Vijay Kashyap and Miss India Tourism Runner-up Rupali Suri.

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“Vidisha Pandey, through IFAC, is giving Indian folk artists the global platform and respect they truly deserve while preserving their rich heritage,” said Anup Jalota.

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He interacted with the artists and listened to songs presented by them based on their artworks. He also sang Bengali songs with a Bengali artist.

Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar, along with Rupali Suri, encouraged the artisans by purchasing artworks.

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Super model actress Rupali Suri also spent time with the artists understanding their work.

The exhibition features works by state and national award-winning artists across Indian folk and tribal art forms.

A three-day Pichwai art workshop is being conducted by a third-generation master artist as part of the exhibition.

A live art demonstration was held at Marine Drive, featuring Tikuli, Jogi, Sohrai and Pichwai art.

A panel discussion is scheduled with art experts.

Founder Vidisha Pandey said Indian art must be presented with its name and state of origin so that future generations can connect with it.

Trained in six Indian art forms, she has showcased Indian art internationally, including at the Indian Consulate in the UAE and the Nehru Centre, London.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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